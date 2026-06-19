Who Are the Best Players on Team USA’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

The United States arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its deepest pool of talent in modern history and legitimate hopes of making a statement on home soil. While Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is loaded with quality throughout the roster, the squad’s three best players stand above the rest on Team USA’s 2026 World Cup roster.

From captain Christian Pulisic to the difference-makers now starring in Europe’s top leagues, these are the players most likely to push the United States toward what it hopes will be its best World Cup performance in generations.

Christian Pulisic: The Face of Team USA

Born Sept. 18, 1998, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic got his first European experience at German Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund before moving to English Premier League club Chelsea, where he won a UEFA Champions League medal, and then on to Italy and AC Milan in 2023. At 27, his 33 international goals rank fifth all-time in USMNT history — a legacy-defining number that ESPN‘s Jeff Carlisle has called the measure of his place in American soccer.

His goal against Iran at the 2022 World Cup pushed the U.S. into the knockout rounds. His equalizer in the 2025 Supercoppa final, with AC Milan trailing Inter, on Italian soccer’s biggest winter stage, helped deliver a 3-2 win.

“You always feel those nerves, but I feel those nerves every weekend against any team that we play in Italy,” Pulisic said, as quoted by Carlisle. “It’s just something that you feel naturally as a player and maybe a little bit more, of course, in the big moments.”

Weston McKennie: Team USA’s Midfield Force

McKennie announced himself on the world stage by scoring in his USMNT debut, a 1-1 draw against Portugal on Nov. 14, 2017. The Little Elm, Texas, native brings 67 caps and 12 international goals into the 2026 tournament, according to U.S. Soccer‘s official player page.

His 2025-26 season at Juventus with nine goals and six assists across 46 appearances, according to FOX Sports, earned him a place alongside Ballon d’Or winners Pavel Nedved and Michel Platini as just the third midfielder in the club’s history to reach 10 UEFA Champions League goals. He signed a contract extension with Juventus through 2030 in March 2026, according to U.S. Soccer.

Tyler Adams Makes It All Possible

Adams is the player who makes the rest of it possible. Born Feb. 14, 1999, in Wappingers Falls, New York, the AFC Bournemouth midfielder captained the United States at the 2022 World Cup as the youngest USMNT captain in that tournament’s history — 23 years and 288 days old. His career arc ran from the New York Red Bulls through RB Leipzig and Leeds United before landing at Bournemouth in August 2023.

In November 2025, Adams became the first American ever to win the Premier League Goal of the Month award, per U.S. Soccer. That kind of impact at club level translates directly to what Pochettino demands in his high-pressing system. Without Adams winning balls and distributing from deep, the attacks that Pulisic and McKennie ignite never find their footing.

Together, the three form the spine of the most talented U.S. squad in a generation — and the one carrying the weight of an entire nation playing on home soil.