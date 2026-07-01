USA’s Next Game: Who Does USMNT Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

The United States need a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to continue playing in the World Cup. There are no more draws at this stage of the World Cup as games are determined in extra time followed by penalty kicks if the score is still tied.

A loss against Bosnia would eliminated the United States from the World Cup.

If the USA are able to advance, the USMNT’s next game would be in Seattle for the Round of 16 on Monday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The United States would play Belgium if the USA is able to defeat Bosnia.

For much of the afternoon, the United States’ potential opponent looked to be Senegal. Yet, Belgium was able to advance after a stunning comeback despite Senegal jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.

Belgium scored two goals in the second half to force extra time. The squad scored the winning goal after a critical penalty was called in stoppage time.

A loss to Bosnia means the United States’ next World Cup game would not be until 2030, assuming the USA qualifies.

Here’s what you need to know about the United States’ World Cup schedule.

The USA Would Likely Be an Underdog If the USMNT Faces Belgium in the Round of 16

The United States were favored against Bosnia, but the team was not taking the opponent lightly. If the United States faces Belgium, the USMNT is expected to be an underdog in the Round of 16 matchup.

USA star Christian Pulisic outlined the team’s mindset heading into the knockout stage.

“It’s a World Cup,” Pulisic noted prior to the USA-Bosnia game, per Yahoo Sports. “You’re never going to get the so-called favorite winning every single time. This is soccer. This is the way things go.

“You can defend all game and win in the penalty kick shootout; that’s the beauty of the game. So we have to be ready for whatever’s to come. We don’t think it’s going to be easy, by any means.”

Who Would the USA Play in the Quarterfinals if the United States Is Able to Pull Off an Upset?

If you are daring to dream as a United States fan, here’s what the United States’ path could look like if the USA is able to make a deep run. The United States would play in the quarterfinals if the team is able to defeat Bosnia and Belgium.

This quarterfinal match would be on July 10, in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. As for the United States’ potential opponent at this stage, Spain, Portugal and Croatia all loom as possible foes in the quarterfinals.