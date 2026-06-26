USA Schedule: Who & When Does USMNT Play in Next World Cup Game?

The United States has punched their ticket to the next round of the World Cup as the winners of Group D. Ahead of the USMNT’s final Group Stage game against Turkiye, the United States had already won the group after winning their opening two games.

The United States’ next match begins the process of elimination games as the World Cup moves on to the Round of 32. Team USA’s next game will be on July 1, in San Francisco at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

For all practical purposes, the United States’ opponent will be Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The Athletic’s computer projections have it as a less than 1% chance that the United States face a different team.

Team USA’s chances of facing Bosnia sit at 99%, per The Athletic.

Senegal and Iraq were once distant possibilities as well. The USMNT was slated to play a third-place team from Groups B, E, I or J.

Here’s what you need to know about the United States’ World Cup schedule.

The USA’s World Cup Bracket Could Prove Favorable for UMSNT

There are no easy games at this point in the World Cup, but the United States does appear to have a favorable draw in the FIFA bracket. The USMNT has a pathway to making a historic run in the World Cup if the team can continue its stellar play.

If the United States are able to win their Round of 32 match, the team would be headed to a familiar place. The USMNT would once again head to Seattle for a Round of 16 matchup.

Who Would the USA Play in the Round of 16 if the USMNT Advances?

Fans may remember the United States defeated Australia in Seattle in an epic environment. Now, the United States could be heading back to the Pacific Northwest with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

As for a potential Round of 16 game, the United States’ possible opponents include Egypt, Belgium, Iran, Czech Republic and Senegal among others. For now, the United States must focus on notching a victory against Bosnia for any of this to matter.

USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s Message to Team Ahead of World Cup: ‘Why Not Us?’

How far the United States can go in the World Cup remains to be seen. USA manager Mauricio Pochettino’s message to the team has been the same heading into the World Cup: “Why not us?”

“I never prepare for the meetings,” Pochettino told Goal.com’s Ryan Tolmich during a June 24, feature story. “Of course, I prepare in my mental way, but in the end, it’s more intuition, feelings, or emotion.

“In this moment, I said, ‘Come on guys! You are listening to me, and we need to believe. Why not us? What? Why not? We can beat these guys that are right there, even when no one believes,'” Pochettino reflected

“It’s because it’s true. It’s true.”

The United States are hoping the belief can lead to results. The USMNT are expected to head into their fourth straight match as a favorite.