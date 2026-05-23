Diego Luna Dealt Unfortunate News Amid Leaked USA Roster for World Cup

Real Salt Lake striker Diego Luna has been the face of the USMNT for much of the United States’ marketing campaigns ahead of the World Cup. With the UMSNT set to officially announce the team’s World Cup roster on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Nike, Fox and other companies may need to edit recent commercials.

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and Tom Bogert reported that Luna is among the biggest snubs from the upcoming United States’ roster for the World Cup. Luna is one of the players who has been informed that they did not make the World Cup roster.

On the other side of the spectrum, Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Gio Reyna had been on the roster bubble but has been informed that he is headed to the World Cup, per The Athletic.

“In a bit of a surprise, Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna was informed he is not on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, sources briefed on the situation tell The Athletic,” Tenerio and Bogert detailed in a May 22, 2026, story titled, “USMNT World Cup roster news: Gio Reyna called in, Diego Luna out; more Pochettino squad decisions.” “Luna’s RSL teammate Zavier Gozo was also informed he did not make the squad.

“… Luna’s omission is notable. …The attacker was dealing with a muscle injury, but one source said he was good to go and the team had been cautious with the injury for his World Cup hopes. The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 608 minutes for RSL this year.”

When Will the USA Announce the Official USMNT World Cup Roster?

For fans holding out hope that Team USA could have a change of heart on Luna, the United States roster is not official until the USMNT announces the players on Tuesday, May 26. Yet, Tenorio and Bogert have a strong track record of reporting, and, barring a key player sustaining a serious injury this weekend, Luna will not be playing in the World Cup.

Leaked USMNT Roster: Diego Luna Is Out While Gio Reyna Is Headed to World Cup

Luna emerged as a fan favorite for his heart and hustle displayed during the United States’ games last summer. Luna had become the face of the team while Christian Pulisic and other stars were not with the USMNT during several of the 2025 games.

Yet, Luna was not part of the recent squad United States manager Mauricio Pochettino called to Atlanta for the team’s two March friendlies in Atlanta. By contrast, Reyna was one of these players despite finding it hard to crack the rotation for his club at the time.

“The U.S. men’s national team players were informed Friday if they were selected to coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-man roster, and Reyna, a polarizing player in the pool due to past baggage and a lack of consistent playing time but one who possesses clear potential when fit, has been selected, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” Tenerio and Bogert wrote.

“Winger Brenden Aaronson, center back Mark McKenzie, goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter have also made the team, according to multiple sources briefed on the decisions.”

Should Luna be on the USA’s World Cup roster? Let us know in the comment section below.