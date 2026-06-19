USA vs Australia Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The United States men’s national soccer team faced the Australia national soccer team on Friday, June 19, 2026, in a crucial Group D fixture at Lumen Field in Seattle. The match arrived with both teams carrying maximum points from their opening games and knowing that a victory would place them on the verge of qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. With first place in the group also at stake, the atmosphere surrounding this encounter was expected to be intense as two in-form teams met on the tournament’s second matchday.

USA vs Australia Group D Stakes

The buildup to the USA vs Australia centered on the impressive starts both nations made to their World Cup campaigns. The United States entered the match after a dominant 4–1 victory over Paraguay, the largest margin of victory in the country’s World Cup history. Folarin Balogun led the way with two goals and arrived full of confidence.

Australia also enjoyed a dream start. The Socceroos defeated the Turkish national football team 2–0 thanks to goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe. The result was considered one of the surprises of the opening round.

With both teams sitting on three points, another victory would move them significantly closer to the Round of 32.

Team News and Key Players

The United States received a major setback ahead of its crucial Group D match against Australia, with Christian Pulisic officially ruled out due to a lingering left calf injury. The USMNT captain suffered the issue after taking a heavy kick during the 4-1 opening victory over Paraguay and was substituted at halftime.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the decision was made as a precaution after Pulisic spent the week on a modified training schedule. The coaching staff remains hopeful he will return for the final group-stage match. In his absence, Ricardo Pepi will start.

Australia is expected to remain compact defensively and look for counterattack opportunities in what could be a decisive World Cup encounter.

USA vs Australia Half-Time Update

The United States hold a 1-0 lead over Australia at halftime in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash after controlling possession and dictating the tempo throughout the opening 45 minutes at Seattle Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side established control from the opening whistle, pressing aggressively and forcing Australia into a series of hurried clearances. The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute when sustained American pressure resulted in an own goal from Australian defender Cameron Burgess, who inadvertently turned the ball past goalkeeper Patrick Beach to give the hosts the advantage.

The USA continued to dominate possession after taking the lead, with midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie controlling the center of the pitch and preventing Australia from launching meaningful counterattacks. Despite enjoying 65 percent possession, the Americans found it difficult to create additional clear-cut opportunities against Australia’s disciplined defensive structure.

Australia’s best chance came in the 38th minute when Mohamed Touré broke through the American defensive line and fired a dangerous effort on target. However, goalkeeper Matt Freese reacted sharply to preserve the lead with a crucial save.

Key First-Half Moments

01′ KICK-OFF: The USA begin brightly, pressing high and forcing Australia into defensive clearances.

11′ OWN GOAL – AUSTRALIA (USA 1-0): Cameron Burgess inadvertently turns the ball into his own net under pressure.