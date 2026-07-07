USA vs Belgium Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The United States men’s national soccer team faced the Belgium national football team on Monday night in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with the USA vs Belgium deciding a place in the quarterfinals. The match was held at Lumen Field, with both teams confident after moving past the Round of 32.

The United States looked to reach its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002, while Belgium aimed to return to the final eight for the first time since its third-place finish in 2018. The heightened stakes made the USA versus Belgium one of the most unforgettable knockout matches of the tournament.

USA vs Belgium Match Preview and Key Storylines

The buildup to the USA vs Belgium featured several major talking points. The biggest boost for the United States came after FIFA overturned the suspension of Folarin Balogun, allowing the team’s leading scorer to return for the knockout match.

The fixture also revived memories of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, when Belgium defeated the United States 2–1 after extra time despite a memorable performance from Tim Howard.

Both teams entered in good form. The United States advanced after a 2–0 victory over the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team, while Belgium defeated the Senegal national football team 3–2 after extra time.

Team News and Match Outlook

Mauricio Pochettino welcomed Balogun back to the squad, giving the United States a major attacking boost. Belgium relied on its experienced core as it chased another deep World Cup run.

Pre-match projections suggested little separated the two teams, with analysts viewing the contest as one of the closest Round of 16 ties. The winner would advance to the quarterfinals and move one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

Full-Time Update

Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 at Seattle Stadium to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. After taking a 2-1 lead into halftime, Belgium controlled the second half and capitalized on costly American mistakes to seal a convincing victory.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: The Round of 16 match gets underway at a packed Seattle Stadium.

4′ Save: Matt Freese makes an early flying save to deny Timothy Castagne after Belgium’s first attack.

9′ Goal – Belgium 1-0 USA: Charles De Ketelaere taps home after Leandro Trossard’s cross creates chaos in the penalty area.

18′ Offside: The United States struggles to build attacks as a long pass toward Christian Pulisic ends in an offside call.

24′ Corner – Belgium: Youri Tielemans nearly converts Dodi Lukebakio’s cross before the U.S. clears the danger.

31′ Goal – USA 1-1 Belgium: Malik Tillman scores with a deflected free-kick that wrong-foots Thibaut Courtois.

33′ Goal – Belgium 2-1 USA: Charles De Ketelaere restores Belgium’s lead with a close-range header from another Leandro Trossard cross.

41′ Hydration Break: Play pauses briefly as both teams regroup in the Seattle heat.

45+2′ Half-Time: Belgium lead 2-1 after an entertaining first half.

46′ Second Half: Both teams return without making substitutions.

53′ Corner – USA: The Americans win a corner, but Courtois claims the ball comfortably and starts a counterattack.

57′ Goal – Belgium 3-1 USA: Hans Vanaken scores after Matt Freese loses possession outside his penalty area, allowing Charles De Ketelaere to provide the assist.

59′ Substitution – USA: Sebastian Berhalter replaces the injured Christian Pulisic.

68′ Offside – USA: Folarin Balogun is flagged offside during a rare American counterattack.

74′ Corner – USA: Courtois punches away another dangerous delivery to preserve Belgium’s advantage.

82′ Substitution – USA: Luca de la Torre comes on to strengthen the midfield.

88′ Substitutions – Belgium: Axel Witsel replaces Nicolas Raskin, and Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Leandro Trossard.

90′ Added Time: Four minutes of stoppage time are indicated.

91′ Substitutions – USA: Haji Wright replaces Folarin Balogun, and Max Arfsten replaces Antonee Robinson.

91′ Yellow Card: Sebastian Berhalter is booked after bringing down Jérémy Doku to stop a counterattack.

93′ Goal – Belgium 4-1 USA: Romelu Lukaku finishes into the bottom corner after being set up by Hans Vanaken.

94′ Full Time: Belgium completes a 4-1 victory to eliminate the United States and advance to the quarterfinals.