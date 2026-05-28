USMNT Dealt Concerning News in Latest Rumor Weeks Before USA Begins World Cup

The USMNT are weeks away from the United States’ opening World Cup game against Paraguay on June 12, but changes may be around the corner. It appears that the World Cup could be USA manager Mauricio Pochettino’s last dance with the squad.

Technically, it may be more of a first dance as it marks Pochettino’s first World Cup as a manager, with the USMNT or otherwise. Soccer insider Nicolo Schira reported that Pochettino will leave the United States following the World Cup with an AC Milan offer on the table for the USMNT boss.

“Mauricio Pochettino will leave USA National Team after the World Cup,” Schira detailed in a May 28, message on X. “He has been offered to #ACMilan by an intermediary in the last hours.”

Time will tell how the news will impact the United States’ squad during the World Cup. Pochettino’s contract with USA soccer ends in August, and the veteran manager is widely expected to explore a return to Europe at the club level.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest USMNT news and rumors ahead of the World Cup.

USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Could Team Up With Christian Pulisic on AC Milan After World Cup

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The news means Pochettino could be reunited with USMNT star Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. After a hot start to the season, Pulisic struggled in 2026 and is still searching for his first goal this calendar year.

Pochettino and Pulisic have had a complicated relationship during the manager’s short tenure with the United States. Last summer, Pochettino appeared to take issue with Pulisic skipping the Gold Cup while offering to play in friendlies.

This offer that was ultimately rejected by Pochettino and led to a viral quote from the UMSNT manager. Pulisic went public with his rejected offer to play some but not all of the summer window.

“When I signed my contract with the federation, I was appointed head coach,” Pochettino noted in July 2025, per Goal.com. “I’m not a mannequin.”

USA Manager Mauricio Pochettino & Christian Pulisic Have Had Tension During USMNT Tenure

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Months later, Pulisic attempted to downplay the tension with his manager. Now, the two could team up in Italy if Pochettino takes the AC Milan offer.

Pochettino has also been linked to a potential return to Tottenham, but it is unclear if the Spurs will move on from Roberto De Zerbi.

“We have good conversations,” Pulisic said of Pochettino in September 2025, per ESPN. “Honestly. Probably what you guys experience and what the media sees is a bit not exactly what we experience.

“Things are good. We spoke. We had a normal camp and everything is good between us, good between the team. There’s probably not as much drama as you guys think there is.”



Mauricio Pochettino on Premier League Rumors: ‘Want to Try Again’

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For fans looking at the news glass half full, Pochettino should be motivated for the USMNT to make a deep run at the World Cup. This would only boost Pochettino’s value as he negotiates with European clubs.

It will be worth watching whether Pochettino will take the AC Milan gig. Pochettino has made it clear that he has his eyes on a Premier League return.

“Right now, it’s about enjoying the World Cup,” Pochettino told Four Four Two in the June issue of the magazine. “After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again.

“I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both.”