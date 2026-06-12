Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the USMNT Stars at the 2026 World Cup

The United States begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, with Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT looking to make a strong start on home soil.

Ahead of the opener, several USMNT stars have spoken about the significance of representing the United States at home. Christian Pulisic said the team has gained confidence and experience, adding: “Believing, having the confidence that we’re able to beat anyone; that’s what it is.” Tyler Adams also highlighted the opportunity in front of the squad, saying: “Let’s show everyone what we’re capable of doing.”

As players prepare for the biggest event in international soccer, many will have the support of family members and longtime partners as they journey from club football to the World Cup stage.

Tim Ream’s Wife, Kristen Sapienza

USMNT captain Tim Ream has been married to Kristen Sapienza since 2012. The pair met while attending Saint Louis University, where both played collegiate soccer.

They have three children together, and Kristen has been by Ream’s side throughout his lengthy club and international career.

Tyler Adams’ Wife, Sarah Schmidt

Sarah Schmidt has been dating Tyler Adams since 2019. They are approaching their first wedding anniversary in July 2026. The couple has been together for about seven years and shares two sons, Jaxon and Beau.

Schmidt has supported Adams throughout his club career in Germany and England, as well as his international journey with the United States.

Gio Reyna’s Wife, Chloe Reyna

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Gio Reyna married Chloe Reyna in July 2025 in Tarrytown, New York.

The wedding came one year after the couple became engaged during a beach proposal in May 2024.

Cristian Roldan’s Wife, Ciana

Cristian Roldan and his wife, Ciana, married in 2022 and celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the end of 2025. The couple welcomed their daughter, Mia Valentina, in 2024. The family is currently expecting their second child.

The family is set to grow again after Roldan announced another pregnancy during a goal celebration for the Seattle Sounders in April 2026.

Matt Turner’s Wife, Ashley Herron Turner

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner married Ashley Herron Turner in May 2022. The couple shares two children, Easton and Everley.

Ashley is a former New England Patriots cheerleader, holds an MBA from Harvard University, and has worked with Tom Brady’s TB12 Sports brand.

Auston Trusty’s Wife, Emily Trusty

Celtic defender Auston Trusty and his wife, Emily, married after getting engaged in Italy in 2024. They welcomed their daughter in April 2025.

In May 2026, they celebrated eight years together.

Antonee Robinson’s Fiancée, Darcy Myers

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has been engaged to Darcy Myers since March 2022. The couple has two daughters, Atlas and Ocean.

Myers, who is originally from England, studied media performance at the University of Salford and previously interned with the BBC.

Brenden Aaronson’s Fiancée, Milana

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson and fiancée Milana have been together since they were teenagers.

Aaronson proposed in August 2024, and the couple celebrated their 7th anniversary in September 2025.

Matt Freese’s Girlfriend, Kelsey Mentzer

Kelsey has been a steady, supportive presence throughout the goalkeeper’s career rise with New York City FC. The couple has been together since at least 2022.

As Freese prepares for his first World Cup, Mentzer is expected to be among those cheering him on during the tournament on home soil.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie Enter the Tournament Focused on Soccer

Not every USMNT player arrives at the World Cup with a public relationship.

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic enters the tournament single following the end of his relationship with professional golfer Alexa Melton in April 2026. Melton publicly stated that the split was amicable.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has kept his personal life out of the spotlight and is not publicly linked to anyone entering the tournament.

As the United States opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay, the focus will be on results on the field. Behind many of the players, however, are partners and families who have supported them throughout their professional and international careers, culminating in soccer’s biggest stage on home soil.