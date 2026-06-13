Folarin Balogun Makes History in USA’s Dream World Cup Star vs Paraguay

The United States could not have asked for a better start to its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Playing before a packed home crowd at Los Angeles Stadium, the Americans surged to a commanding 3-0 halftime lead over Paraguay on Friday night, fueled by the third-fastest goal in U.S. World Cup history and a historic first-half brace from Folarin Balogun.

The breakthrough came in just the seventh minute when Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla was credited with an own goal after a dangerous American attack involving Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. The early strike immediately energized the crowd and placed the hosts firmly in control.

According to ESPN Insights, the seventh-minute own goal was the third-fastest goal scored by the United States in a FIFA World Cup match and one of the earliest goals ever recorded by the Americans in a World Cup opener.

The United States goal at 7' was its third fastest in a World Cup match 👏 https://t.co/AneAuRhuhO — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 13, 2026

The goal also continued a trend of fast starts against Paraguay. Three of the six occasions in which the United States has scored within the opening 15 minutes of a World Cup match have come against the South American nation.

Folarin Balogun Makes History

While the historic own goal grabbed headlines early, Balogun ensured the United States entered halftime with complete control and in the process, break a nearly century drought.

Balogun became the first USMNT player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match since 1930, according to ESPN Insights.

The striker doubled the Americans’ lead in the 31st minute, finishing off another well-worked attacking sequence after the United States repeatedly stretched Paraguay’s back line.

Balogun was not finished.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, the forward struck again to give the United States a 3-0 lead heading into the locker room. His second goal capped a dominant opening 45 minutes and sent the home supporters into celebration before halftime.

The two-goal performance immediately positioned Balogun among the standout performers of the opening round of the tournament while underscoring the attacking potential of a U.S. squad carrying significant expectations on home soil.

Americans Control Every Phase of the Match

The scoreline reflected what unfolded on the field.

Rather than sitting back after the early breakthrough, the United States continued to attack aggressively and dictated the tempo throughout the first half.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest consistently pushed Paraguay onto the defensive, while the American back line limited quality opportunities at the other end.

The Americans generated sustained pressure from the opening whistle and were rewarded with three goals before halftime. Paraguay struggled to contain the U.S. attack and spent much of the first half defending in its own end.

What began as a fortunate own goal quickly transformed into one of the most convincing first-half performances by the United States in recent World Cup history.

History Favors the United States After Early Goal

The early strike could prove significant beyond Friday night’s result.

Historically, the United States has thrived when scoring first at the World Cup. Entering the tournament opener, the Americans had lost only once in World Cup history after taking the lead. That lone defeat came against Spain during the 1950 World Cup.

The fast start also evoked memories of Clint Dempsey’s famous 30-second goal against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, which remains the fastest goal ever scored by an American player in the tournament.

This time, however, the United States followed its historic start with sustained dominance.

Thanks to Bobadilla’s seventh-minute own goal and Balogun’s first-half brace, the Americans entered halftime with a 3-0 advantage and appeared well on their way to opening the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a statement victory.