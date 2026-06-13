Vinicius Junior, Ex-Girlfriend Virginia Fonseca Announced Personal News Before World Cup

Vinicius Junior will begin Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign carrying significant expectations on the field, but the Real Madrid star also enters the tournament after a notable change in his personal life.

Brazil opens Group C play against Morocco on Saturday, with Vinicius expected to play a central role under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The 25-year-old is seeking redemption after Brazil’s quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup and will look to translate his club success with Real Madrid onto the international stage.

The tournament comes just weeks after Vinicius and Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca confirmed the end of their relationship. Fonseca announced the split in May, while both parties shared public messages emphasizing mutual respect.

Vinicius Junior and Virginia Fonseca Confirm End of Relationship

Vinicius and Fonseca began dating in October 2025, but ended their relationship in May 2026.

Fonseca, a 27-year-old television host, influencer, and entrepreneur, confirmed the breakup in an Instagram statement. The Brazilian media personality, who was previously married to singer Ze Felipe and shares three children with him, described the decision as one made with maturity and respect.

“I will always allow myself to live,” Fonseca wrote. “To truly live, without fear, without calculations, and without ceasing to be who I am.”

She added: “Throughout my life, I’ve learned never to negotiate what, in my opinion, is non-negotiable. So when something doesn’t make sense, I’d rather have the maturity to close with affection than remain for it.”

Fonseca concluded her message by stating: “Today, we choose to respect each other’s way.”

According to the information provided, the relationship attracted significant attention in Brazil after the couple went public in late 2025. Fonseca was also seen supporting Vinicius at Real Madrid matches during their time together.

Vinicius later responded with a message of gratitude following the breakup.

“Thank you for everything! Every moment and every lesson learned by your side has been unforgettable!” he wrote.

“I wish you all the best and much success in your life! I hope you are very happy. I will always be grateful for you having dedicated a part of your life to me.”

Vinicius Junior Focuses on Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign

With the personal news now behind him, Vinicius turns his attention to Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco.

The Real Madrid winger enters the tournament as one of Brazil’s most important players. While he has established himself as one of world football’s elite performers at club level, his record with the national team has drawn scrutiny.

Vinicius has scored nine goals in 49 appearances for Brazil, with much of the focus on his performances in major tournaments. His 2024 Copa América campaign ended in disappointment after he missed Brazil’s quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay through suspension.

Following that tournament, Vinicius accepted responsibility.

“I screwed up by receiving two avoidable yellow cards. Once again, I watched the elimination from the sidelines. But this time, it was my fault,” he said.

Brazil enters the World Cup under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who previously coached Vinicius at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has publicly backed the forward and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the national team.

Vinicius also acknowledged the opportunity ahead of him earlier this year.

“If I go to the World Cup, score four or five goals and we become champions, the whole story changes,” he said.

Brazil faces Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C, with Vinicius expected to be a key figure as the five-time world champions pursue their first World Cup title since 2002.

For now, the focus shifts from personal headlines to football, as Vinicius prepares for another chance to make his mark on the sport’s biggest stage.