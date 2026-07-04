Lionel Messi Shares Strong Message With Vozinha Following World Cup Exit

The round-of-32 FIFA World Cup match featuring Argentina vs Cabo Verde was thrilling, to say the least. It took extra time to decide this match, resulting in a 3-2 victory for Argentina. This match was thrilling, in no small part thanks to the performances of Vozinha and Lionel Messi. The Cabo Verde goalkeeper and legendary Argentina player shared a moment after the match.

Soccer can capture the world’s attention like no other sport can. Golf, basketball, hockey, and baseball don’t have the same global impact as “football”.

Here is what Vozinha and Messi said to each other, as well as what is next for each player following Cabo Verde’s exit from the tournament.

Vozinha & Messi: During Shared Moment, Messi Shares a Strong Message With Cape Verde Goalkeeper

Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper for Cape Verde, stood tall during the Argentina vs Cape Verde match. His performance caught Messi’s attention, and he had a strong message to share with him following the match.

“I went up to Messi after the game,” Vozinha said via an Instagram post. “He hugged me and said, ‘You are great, your people should be proud of you.'”

“That was incredible for me. Hearing words like that from someone like Leo Messi means a lot to me. Moments like these remain engraved in your heart forever.”

Others Sing Vozinha’s Praises

Despite the loss, more people offered praise and admiration for the 40-year-old footballer.

“He’s a quality, quality goalkeeper,” Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes said via TSN. “Probably hasn’t gotten the recognition he deserves before this.”

“He’s a legend in Cape Verdean football.”

Cape Verde’s coach chimed in on Cape Verde’s performance during the tournament, and how the team is feeling following the loss to Argentina.

“First things, the pride I feel in my players and what they did, they did it with dignity and courage,” Bubista, the Capo Verde coach, said after the match. “We have to be aware that we did work that will stay in the [history] books and we made history for our country. Also for countries like ours that struggle to qualify for the World Cup, we showed that if they work with great character and focus on the goal they want, it may take time, but they will be able to get there.”

“We did our best and we did it with bravery. Never did we fail to stay true to our identity, which is why I am so proud of what my players did.”

What’s Next For Vozinha and Messi

Following the match, Vozinha and Messi have very different roads to travel.

For Messi, he and Argentina will continue marching on in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament. They move on to their next opponent, Egypt, who they play on Tuesday, July 7th.

Egypt advanced from the Round of 32 following their match against Australia.

As for Vozinha, his contract with a second-division Portuguese club has expired. According to ESPN, he is considering a move to play in Brazil. The outlet reports that Vozinha is keen to continue his playing career.

Following his performances at this year’s World Cup, he should receive a few offers. It’s not every day that a 40-year-old goalkeeper captures the world’s attention like Vozinha has.