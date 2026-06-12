Japan Rocked by Shocking Wataru Endo Decision Before World Cup

Japan’s FIFA World Cup campaign suffered a stunning blow just days before kickoff.

Captain Wataru Endo announced Thursday that he is withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of a lingering left-foot injury and will retire from international football, ending a decade-long run with the Samurai Blue just three days before their tournament opener against the Netherlands.

The announcement comes as Japan prepares to face the Dutch on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, one of the marquee opening matches of Group F.

“Since my injury, I’ve done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever,” Endo wrote on social media.

“Of course, there’s frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup. But more than that, I’m proud of how we’ve grown together since the Qatar World Cup.”

Wataru Endo’s World Cup Dream Ends Abruptly

The 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder had hoped to play in his third World Cup after representing Japan in both 2018 and 2022.

Instead, a left-foot injury suffered during Liverpool’s Premier League season ultimately proved too much to overcome.

Endo underwent surgery in February after suffering the injury against Sunderland. Although he returned for Japan’s pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland on May 31, discomfort persisted and forced Japanese officials to make a difficult decision.

Olympics.com reported that manager Hajime Moriyasu made the final call after Endo aggravated the injury during the Iceland match.

Japan Football Association officials announced the decision from the team’s training base in Nashville, Tennessee, before the squad traveled to Texas.

Endo leaves the national team with 73 international appearances and four goals after making his senior debut in 2015.

Japan Turns to New Leadership

With Endo unavailable, Japan has quickly reshaped its leadership structure.

Ajax defender Ko Itakura will captain the Samurai Blue at the World Cup, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino was added to the roster as Endo’s replacement.

“Wataru is the one who will feel the most frustration at this,” Itakura said via AFP. “He has been a real leader for this team.”

The timing could hardly be more challenging.

Japan already entered the tournament without injured star winger Kaoru Mitoma. Now the team must navigate the group stage without its captain and emotional leader.

Still, Endo expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to make history.

“The current team is truly a wonderful team,” he wrote. “I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we’ve never seen before.”

Netherlands Match Opens New Era for Samurai Blue

Japan’s opening match against the Netherlands in Dallas now carries even greater significance.

Many analysts view the Samurai Blue as dark-horse contenders after consecutive Round of 16 appearances in Russia and Qatar. A victory over England in a March friendly further boosted expectations.

The expanded 48-team World Cup was expected to be Endo’s final major international tournament.

Instead, Sunday’s match will mark the beginning of a new era for one of Asia’s top football nations.

Japan will also face Tunisia and Sweden in Group F play.

World Cup Fever Reaches Texas and Atlanta

As supporters from around the globe descend on World Cup host cities, brands are embracing the international atmosphere.

Academy Award-winning actor and Austin FC minority owner Matthew McConaughey has launched a multilingual World Cup campaign through Pantalones Organic Tequila, welcoming fans from around the world using AI-powered translations of his voice.

The campaign includes activations in Austin, where fans visiting Inn Cahoots can order special World Cup-themed cocktails throughout the tournament, including during key knockout-round dates.

Play

Meanwhile, Match House in Atlanta is serving soccer-inspired Pantalones cocktails through July 19 as another host-city celebration tied to the tournament.

For Japan supporters gathering in Texas ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Netherlands, the World Cup festivities will continue even as the team absorbs the emotional loss of its longtime captain.

Endo’s playing days with Japan may be over.

But as the Samurai Blue chase their deepest World Cup run ever, the captain who helped shape the team’s modern identity believes their biggest achievement may still lie ahead.