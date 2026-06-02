When is the World Cup 2026?: Dates, Host Cities, & Full Schedule

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most exciting soccer events that fans around the globe enjoy. The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and fun editions of the tournament ever. Sports fans everywhere have questions they would like answered. Like, what is the World Cup starting date? What is the World Cup schedule?

The World Cup carries an aura around it that the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB just can’t match. For this reason, this tournament is a must-see TV for sports fans.

Here you will find the 2026 FIFA World Cup start date, the tournament’s full duration, the number of participating countries, and the full schedule for the group phase.

When is the World Cup? Who Are the Host Cities?

The FIFA World Cup takes place every four years. The 2026 World Cup will be held in 16 different cities in Canada, Mexico, and the USA:

Mexico City

Toronto

Los Angeles

Guadalajara

San Francisco Bay Area

New York

Boston

Vancouver

Houston

Dallas

Philadelphia

Monterrey

Atlanta

Seattle

Miami

Kansas City

2026 FIFA World Cup Starting Date

The 2026 World Cup will take place in June and July 2026. The World Cup starting date is June 11th, 2026. The final day of the Group phase fixtures is June 27th. The playoff/knock-out round continues until the Final on July 19th.

Full FIFA World Cup Schedule: Group Phase Fixtures

Here is the full fixture schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There are a record 48 teams participating in this year’s World Cup. Those teams are divided into 12 groups of four. Each team will play the three other teams in their group three times for the Group Phase.

*Please Note: All times listed are in Mountain Time

Thursday, June 11th Fixtures

Mexico vs South Africa (1:00 PM)

Korea Republic vs Czechia (8:00 PM)

Friday, June 12th Fixtures

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (1:00 PM)

USA vs Paraguay (7:00 PM)

Saturday, June 13th Fixtures

Haiti vs Scotland (7:00 PM)

Australia vs Turkiye (10:00 PM)

Brazil vs Morocco (4:00 PM)

Qatar vs Switzerland (1:00 PM)

Sunday, June 14th Fixtures

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ecuador (5:00 PM)

Germany vs Curacao (11:00 AM)

Netherlands vs Japan (2:00 PM)

Sweden vs Tunisia (8:00 PM)

Monday, June 15th Fixtures

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (4:00 PM)

Spain vs Cabo Verde (10:00 AM)

IR Iran vs New Zealand (7:00 PM)

Belgium vs Egypt (1:00 PM)

Tuesday, June 16th Fixtures

France vs Senegal (1:00 PM)

Iraq vs Norway (4:00 PM)

Argentina vs Algeria (7:00 PM)

Austria vs Jordan (10:00 PM)

Wednesday, June 17th Fixtures

Ghana vs Panama (5:00 PM)

England vs Croatia (2:00 PM)

Portugal vs Congo DR (11:00 AM)

Uzbekistan vs Columbia (8:00 PM)

Thursday, June 18th Fixtures

Czechia vs South Africa (10:00 AM)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (1:00 PM)

Canada vs Qatar (4:00 PM)

Mexico vs Korea Republic (7:00 PM)

Friday, June 19th Fixtures

Brazil vs Haiti (6:30 PM)

Scotland vs Morocco (4:00 PM)

Turkiye vs Paraguay (9:00 PM)

USA vs Australia (1:00 PM)

Saturday, June 20th Fixtures

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire (2:00 PM)

Ecuador vs Curacao (6:00 PM)

Netherlands vs Sweden (11:00 AM)

Tunisia vs Japan (10:00 PM)

Sunday, June 21st Fixtures

Uruguay vs Cabo Verde (4:00 PM)

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (10:00 AM)

Belgium vs IR Iran (1:00 PM)

New Zealand vs Egypt (7:00 PM)

Monday, June 22nd Fixtures

Norway vs Senegal (6:00 PM)

France vs Iraq (3:00 PM)

Argentina vs Austria (11:00 AM)

Jordan vs Algeria (9:00 PM)

Tuesday, June 23rd Fixtures

England vs Ghana

Panama vs Croatia

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Columbia vs Congo DR

Wednesday, June 24th Fixtures

Scotland vs Brazil

Morocco vs Haiti

Switzerland vs Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Czechia vs Mexico

South Africa vs Korea Republic

Thursday, June 25th Fixtures

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire

Ecuador vs Germany

Japan vs Sweden

Tunisia vs Netherlands

Turkiye vs USA

Paraguay vs Australia

Friday, June 26th Fixtures

Norway vs France

Senegal vs Iraq

Egypt vs IR Iran

New Zealand vs Belgium

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Uruguay vs Spain

Saturday, June 27th Fixtures