Christian Pulisic Heritage: Why USMNT Star Could Have Played for Croatia

Christian Pulisic is the face of the United States men’s national team, but his international story had another possible path.

Pulisic was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, developed in the American youth system and became one of the most important players in USMNT history. Yet because of his Croatian family roots, he was also eligible to represent Croatia before choosing the United States.

That background is getting renewed attention with the USMNT in the World Cup knockout stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a match U.S. Soccer scheduled for July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Where Is Christian Pulisic From?

Pulisic is from Hershey, Pennsylvania. U.S. Soccer’s own bio says he was born on September 18, 1998, in Hershey, where soccer was already central to his family. His parents, Mark and Kelley Pulisic, both played college soccer at George Mason University, and Mark later played professionally indoors for the Harrisburg Heat.

That matters because Pulisic is sometimes discussed as a European-style American soccer product. His development did include time abroad, but his base was very much American.

U.S. Soccer notes that Pulisic lived in England for a year as a child while his mother was on a Fulbright teaching exchange. He played for Brackley Town during that stretch, then returned to the United States and later developed with PA Classics before entering the U.S. youth national team setup.

Christian Pulisic Heritage Includes Croatian Roots

Pulisic’s Croatian connection comes through his family. FIFA’s profile notes that Pulisic was eligible to represent Croatia through his grandfather but chose to play for the United States instead.

That heritage also had a practical impact on his club career. When Pulisic moved to Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, a Croatian passport helped him count as a domestic European player rather than a non-European player.

U.S. Soccer’s bio says Pulisic moved to Dortmund at 16 and officially signed after securing a Croatian passport. ESPN also reported in 2017 that former Croatia coach Niko Kovac helped Pulisic get that passport, with Pulisic telling Sport Bild that Kovac “helped me a lot.”

Could Christian Pulisic Have Played for Croatia?

Yes. Pulisic could have played for Croatia because of his family background, but he committed to the United States early.

His U.S. path started long before he became a senior star. U.S. Soccer says he entered the U.S. youth national team pipeline in 2012 as a 13-year-old with the U-15 team, later played for the U-17s and captained the United States at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The senior decision came quickly after his Dortmund breakthrough. Pulisic made his USMNT debut in a World Cup qualifier against Guatemala on March 29, 2016, becoming the youngest U.S. player to appear in a World Cup qualifier at 17 years and 193 days, according to U.S. Soccer.

That appearance pushed him firmly into the USMNT’s future. Croatia may have been an option by heritage, but Pulisic chose the country where he was born, raised and developed.

What Team Does Christian Pulisic Play For?

At club level, Pulisic plays for AC Milan. The Italian club lists him as a midfielder, born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and says he joined Milan in 2023 after previous stops at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

His club résumé is part of why his international choice still matters. AC Milan notes that Pulisic won the German Cup with Dortmund, the Champions League with Chelsea and became a major contributor after moving to Milan. By June 2026, Milan credited him with 42 total goals in 134 appearances for the club.

For the United States, the stakes are even bigger. Pulisic is not just a famous American player with European roots. He is the player who turned those roots into a bridge to Europe, then brought that experience back to the USMNT.

Croatia was the road not taken. The United States became his soccer home. And as the USMNT tries to turn a home World Cup into something historic, that decision still shapes the team’s ceiling.