Who Is Norway Striker Alexander Sørloth’s Girlfriend? Meet Lena Selnes

Alexander Sørloth has become one of Norway’s biggest soccer stars, but away from the pitch he shares his life with longtime partner Lena Selnes. Here’s what to know about their relationship and family.

Sørloth’s family grew before his career did this year, and both storylines converge Sunday when Norway faces Brazil in the World Cup’s round of 16.

Selnes gave birth to the couple’s second child late last year, a quiet milestone that reshaped the household Sørloth returns to between matches and reporting stints across Europe.

Norway is chasing its first World Cup, with Sørloth serving as Erling Haaland’s primary attacking partner through the group stage. Selnes, meanwhile, has kept a low public profile since confirming the birth, her most candid comments still dating back to a podcast appearance from last fall.

Norway’s Alexander Sørloth: Lena Selnes Confirms Second Child

Sørloth shared a 2025 year-in-review post on Instagram on New Year’s Day 2026 that included a photo of himself cradling a newborn. Selnes commented on the post with three red hearts rather than issuing a statement of her own.

“I can confirm that Lena and Alexander have become parents again. Everything is fine with mother, and child,” agent Arilas Hoen Ould-Saada of Keypass AS said, according to a report published in Norwegian by VG. The couple’s first child, daughter Emma, was born in April 2024.

Selnes revealed the pregnancy in a November 2025 sit-down interview with the same outlet, during which she also discussed giving birth to Emma without Sørloth present. She has said she plans to make the same choice again, a decision that drew criticism after it first became public.

“Some think you’re a terrible person for taking away the father’s chance to be there for the birth,” Selnes said, according to an interview published by TV2 (translated from Norwegian). She added that the decision came down to her own need to focus without outside distraction during labor.

Alexander Sørloth and Lena Selnes: Life as a Football Family

Selnes grew up in Alsvåg, a fishing community in Norway’s Nordland region, and met Sørloth roughly a decade ago when she was a student and he was on loan at Bodø/Glimt, according to a hometown profile from Vesterålen Online. She later trained toward a degree to become a kindergarten teacher before settling into life as a stay-at-home mother in Madrid.

On a November 2025 episode of VG’s podcast “Intervjuet,” Selnes described some of the perks that come with the territory, saying luxury “drips a little” onto her from Sørloth’s career, according to the same outlet. She also said the couple disagrees on family size, with Sørloth pushing for as many as five children to her four.

Sørloth, 30, stands 6-foot-5-inch and plays as a forward for Atlético Madrid after stops in the Netherlands, Denmark, England, Turkey, Germany and Spain, according to his official biography from ESPN. He has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Juventus, with a report from Goal indicating he has agreed to personal terms on a four-year deal worth roughly $4.6 million per season, a move that would send the family to Italy for the first time.

For now, Selnes’ focus stays on North America from afar. Norway meets Brazil on Sunday in the round of 16.