World Cup Announcer Injured After Being Struck With Bottle During Live Broadcast

A World Cup announcer appeared to be struck by a bottle during a live broadcast of a game on Wednesday, leaving him injured.

The incident came amid a chaotic conclusion to the match between Colombia and Uzbekistan, with a few dicey incidents for the broadcast crew. While it did not appear to lead to any serious injury, the mishap did draw some immediate viral attention online.

Warren Barton Reportedly Injured During World Cup Broadcast

The incident apparently took place in the closing minutes during the final World Cup game of the day on Wednesday, with Colombia beating Uzbekistan 3-1. Play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley could be heard checking on analyst Warren Barton during the broadcast, informing him that he was left bloodied after being hit by a bottle.

The incident drew some immediate attention online, with some fans stunned at what they heard.

“Did I hear the announcer in the Columbia match say that her color guy got hit in the head and was bleeding after fans threw stuff after a sub was put in?” one person shared in a post on X.

“Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton talking about Warren being hit in the head from something and Warren is dripping blood from the head in the booth? wtf,” added another in a post on X.

Reporter Joe Patrick noted that Barton didn’t appear to be too hurt, and forged ahead with calling the remainder of the game.

“Fox commentator Warren Barton is apparently ‘dripping blood’ after being hit by an object at Mexico City Stadium. He’s carrying on with a laugh,” Patrick posted on X.

Barton’s injury came just minutes after a cameraman was also apparently injured during a collision with a player, which led to a viral exchange between Oatley and Barton.

“I’m really worried about the guy,” Oatley said.

“I’m not. I’m just worried about this game,” Barton replied.

There were some other difficult moments for the World Cup broadcast team, with Oatley mistakenly referring to Uzbekistan as Kazakhstan at points during the match.

Barton’s injury could not be seen during the broadcast, and there was no immediate update on his condition after the game. He remained composed enough to describe the wild atmosphere in Mexico City, with raucous Colombian fans.

“Nobody in Mexico City is going to get much sleep tonight,” Barton said to close the broadcast.

Colombia Kicks Off World Cup With a Win

Colombia took a significant step forward with the win against Uzbekistan, which was making its World Cup debut. As Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted, Colombia seized its opportunity quickly.

“Colombia was heavily favored against Uzbekistan, a team playing its first World Cup game in history, and entered the game with a golden opportunity to grab control of Group K after Portugal’s shocking tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier Wednesday,” Baer wrote. “That all bore out throughout the first half, in which the ball barely entered Colombia’s side of the field. They only got one goal out of the period, but it was a beauty.”