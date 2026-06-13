FIFA World Cup Fan Fests: Where to Watch Soccer & Get Free Tickets for Festival

With the prices of World Cup tickets escalating, people are turning to the popular FIFA World Cup fan fests to watch games. Looking to be a part of the next viral celebration video during the World Cup?

You’ve come to the right place. The technical name for these World Cup watch parties are called FIFA Fan Festivals. These fan fests are popping up all over the United States, Mexico and Canada as the three countries host the World Cup.

The cost to attend the majority of these World Cup fan fests are free (although a select few have a small cost), but some require people to register in advance to claim the free ticket. There are also often paid options which includes an elevated fan experience.



Popular locations like Atlanta are already selling out during certain dates, so fans would be wise to register in advance.

Technically, the FIFA Fan Festival locations are in all the host cities including Atlanta, Houston, Dallas/Arlington, Seattle, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, Boston and Los Angeles among others.

Often times, these host cities have multiple fan fest locations, including a central option within walking distance to the stadiums as well as in the suburbs.

Click here to see the full list of locations for the FIFA Fan Festivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending a World Cup fan fest.

FIFA World Cup Fan Fests: How to Attend, Costs & Locations for Soccer Festivals

Even if you are not located in one of the World Cup host cities, chances are there is a free watch party in your area. While it may not be an official FIFA event, many cities are hosting free watch parties across the United States.

We are already seeing viral videos of Mexican fans in Atlanta celebrating El Tri’s first win. Fans in Los Angeles who did not attend the USMNT’s first match at SoFi Stadium celebrating Team USA across Southern California.

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A packed downtown Atlanta going crazy during the USA’s dominant victory over Paraguay. This list of these World Cup moments is only growing.

Here’s the good news: there are more epic memories to come as the World Cup is just getting started. While you may have to pay for food and drinks, there is generally no costs to attend these watch parties.

Now, is the time to go make memories and meet soccer fans in your area.

Where Can You Watch the World Cup for Free?

Fans would also be wise to download the FIFA app where you can see a list of events in your area during the World Cup. Brands like Nike, Adidas and many others are having brand activations across host cities.

While we encourage fans to attend at least one watch party, there are also free options to watch the World Cup from home. Fox is offering fans a free three-day trial to stream the World Cup.

Tubi is offering select matches for free as well as replays of every game following the event. Additionally, streaming services like Fubo are offering free five-day trials.

Fans can also watch many of the matches for free on Fox with an antenna.