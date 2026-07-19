World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony and Halftime Show: Time, Channel and Performers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes on Sunday with Argentina facing Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, formerly known as MetLife Stadium. Before the tournament crowns its champion, FIFA has planned a star-studded closing ceremony and, for the first time in World Cup history, a halftime show featuring some of the biggest names in music.

The final follows a tournament that expanded to 48 teams across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the entertainment will reflect the scale of the competition. “Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Time and Performers

The FIFA World Cup closing ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of the final between Argentina and Spain.

Post Malone will headline the pre-match show, which celebrates the tournament’s 39-day journey across three host nations and 16 host cities. FIFA has also confirmed performances by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed.

Jennifer Hudson will perform a special rendition of the United States national anthem before kickoff, while Christopher Macchio, known as “America’s Tenor,” will perform “America the Beautiful” as part of the America 250 celebrations.

Actor Tom Cruise is also scheduled to make a special appearance during the ceremony.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the significance of the event in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds. The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

Fans attending the match have been advised to arrive early. Stadium gates open four hours before kickoff, with additional entertainment and fan activities scheduled before the ceremony begins.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show: How to Watch and Who Is Performing

The 2026 final will also feature the first halftime show in FIFA World Cup history.

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the performance supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The headlining artists include Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

Additional performers include Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay. Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets are also expected to appear during the show.

Justin Bieber explained the significance of participating in the event.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

FIFA initially said the musical performance would last approximately 11 minutes. However, The Athletic stated that the entire halftime break, including stage setup and removal, could last around 20 minutes. The outlet also noted that the International Football Association Board’s Laws of the Game state halftime “may be altered only with the referee’s permission.”

Fans in the United States can watch the closing ceremony, final and halftime show through FOX, Fox One, and the FOX Sports App for English-language coverage. Streaming is also available through services carrying FOX, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo, Universo, the Telemundo app and Peacock for eligible subscribers.

FIFA has also indicated that viewers around the world can watch through their local broadcast partners. Highlights from the closing ceremony and halftime performances are also expected to be available through FIFA’s official digital platforms following the final.

With Argentina and Spain preparing to contest the biggest match in international football, Sunday’s schedule offers more than just the World Cup final. The combination of the closing ceremony, the inaugural halftime show and the championship match will bring the expanded 2026 tournament to its conclusion.