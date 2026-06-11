How to Watch World Cup Games for Free: Stream FIFA Soccer Matches

The World Cup is finally here and watching games for free is easier than ever before with a few caveats. YouTube is streaming the first 10 minutes of every World Cup match for free.

Fox is also offering fans a free three-day trial throughout the World Cup. So, if there is a specific game you want to watch, click here for the trial.

Be sure to cancel before the three days end, unless you want to starts a subscription to Fox One. After the trial, fans can subscribe to Fox One for $19.99 per month, which nearly includes the entire FIFA tournament matches given the final takes place on July 19.

Fox is also offering a special of $39.98 for the first three months, which is paying for two months while getting the third month free.

Finally, fans can bundle Fox One with ESPN for $39.99 per month. As for YouTube, fans can pay to watch the match after the first 10 minutes expire.

There are other ways to watch the World Cup for free.

Here’s more details on how to watch World Cup games for free.

Fans Can Watch Most World Cup Games for Free With an Antenna

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There is also a practical way to watch most of the World Cup matches for free. While not technically streaming, fans can watch the majority of World Cup games on Fox with a basic antenna.

This allows you to watch any of the matches on Fox without a cable subscription. Additionally, this gives you access to ABC (home of the NBA Finals), CBS and NBC among other channels.

This unfortunately will not work for World Cup games on FS1.

How to Stream World Cup Games for Free

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There are multiple options to stream the World Cup games for free. In addition to Fox, Fubo TV is offering fans a free trial during the World Cup.

Fans can sign up for a free five-day trial to watch the World Cup on Fox and FS1, along with other channels. Just like the Fox trial, you will want to be sure to cancel the subscription before the five days end in order to avoid paying the monthly rate.

Finding a free trial for YouTube TV during the World Cup is more challenging. YouTube TV typically does not offer free trials, so your best option is to subscribe during the FIFA tournament then cancel.

FIFA World Cup Fan Fests Are Another Way to Watch Games for Free

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The fun part of the World Cup is being able to watch games with other fans. With the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the World Cup, FIFA is offering fan fests at the official host cities.

Click here to see the locations for the free FIFA fan fests during the World Cup.

Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are hosting free World Cup fan festivals downtown. There are additional free watch parties in the surrounding suburbs like Decatur.

The majority of these fan fests are free, but some require you to register online for a free ticket. You will want to check the rules for the World Cup fan fest in your area.

Even if your city is not hosting any World Cup games, there is a good chance there may be free watch parties. Whether attending a local watch party or streaming online, there are plenty of options to watch the World Cup for free.

This is good news given the expensive price for World Cup tickets.