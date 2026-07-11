World Cup Games Today: What FIFA Soccer Matches Are on TV Schedule for Saturday?

The final World Cup games are upon us, and today is arguably the best remaining day on the FIFA schedule. This is because the World Cup schedule for Saturday, July 11, marks the only remaining day with multiple games.

Not only that but the schedule features several of the top soccer players in the world with Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane among the stars who will suit up on Saturday.

First up, Haaland leads Norway against England as the striker attempts to lead his country to an upset with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The Norway-England match starts at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Messi and Argentina take on Switzerland at 9 p.m. Eastern. Fans can watch both games on Fox.

There will be a rare two-day break after today’s quarterfinal matches as there are no games on Sunday, July 12 or Monday, July 13.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup TV Schedule: FIFA Soccer Games on Saturday, July 11

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule of games for Saturday, July 11. All times listed below are in Eastern.

Fans can watch both games on Fox.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, July 11 Norway vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 11 Argentina vs. Switzerland 9 p.m. Fox

Full World Cup Schedule of FIFA Soccer Games

This is a look at the full schedule of remaining World Cup games. Counting Saturday’s games, there are a total of five remaining matches plus the third-place matchup.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, July 11 Norway vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 11 Argentina vs. Switzerland 9 p.m. Fox Tuesday, July 14 France vs. Spain 3 p.m. Fox Wednesday, July 15 TBD 3 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 18 Third-Place Game 5 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 19 Final 3 p.m. Fox

Norway vs. England: Erling Haaland Describes Chances to Win World Cup as ‘Really Low’

As a Premier League star for Man City, Haaland is very familiar with England’s team. With Norway as the underdog, Haaland is hoping England is feeling the pressure with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Ahead of the clash against England, Haaland described Norway’s chances of winning the World Cup as “really low.”

“Really low, still,” Haaland noted, per Yahoo Sports. “I think there’s some clear favorites out there, England’s one of them. I think all of you [reporters] should put every single pressure on the English lads.

“… I think for me it’s super special, because I play in England and I was born in England, and you also play against teammates and everything. It’s a funny game and it’s going to be nice.”

Messi Leads Argentina Against Switzerland

For the second straight game, Argentina needed some late heroics to advance. Messi described himself as “very distressed” after missing another penalty kick against Egypt in the Round of 16.

“I was really angry about the penalty, very distressed about missing again,” Messi noted, per Yahoo Sports. “If I had scored the penalty at that moment, it would have changed the game. We were playing well.

“Aside from the penalty, we had clear chances. The goalkeeper made some incredible saves. Luckily, in the end, I got the chance. It’s something very special to be able to help this group after what had happened.”