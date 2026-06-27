World Cup Games on TV Today: FIFA Soccer Schedule for This Weekend, June 27-28

If you are looking for today’s schedule of World Cup games, be prepared to watch a lot of soccer as the FIFA tournament continues. Saturday, June 27, represents the final day of the Group Stage for the World Cup as teams look to punch their ticket to the Round of 32.

As for Sunday, June 28, Canada-South Africa officially kickoff the Round of 32 in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. It is a lighter schedule with just one World Cup game, so this is your day if you need to get reacquainted with friends, family members or your significant other.

Meanwhile, the Saturday, June 27, World Cup schedule is massive with six games on the FIFA slate.

England looks to get back in the win column as The Three Lions take on Panama at 5 p.m. Eastern. Ghana takes on Croatia at the same time on FS1.

It is an exciting finish as England, Ghana and Croatia all have a chance to win Group L. Argentina ends the day’s schedule with a matchup against Jordan at 10 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi will play as Argentina has already won Group J.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup Schedule: Soccer Games on TV Today, Satuday, June 27

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Saturday, June 27. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, June 27 Croatia vs. Ghana 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 27 Panama vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal 7:30 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 27 Congo vs. Uzbekistan 7:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 27 Algeria vs. Austria 10 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 27 Jordan vs. Argentina 10 p.m. Fox

World Cup Schedule: Soccer Games on TV for Sunday, June 28

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Sunday, June 28 South Africa vs. Canada 3 p.m. Fox

Will Lionel Messi Play Today for Argentina vs. Jordan?

With Argentina wrapping up the group, Argentina is being cautious with Messi. The team plans to start Messi on the bench, and it remains to be seen if the star sees the field against Jordan.

There is a chance Messi does not play as Argentina looks to keep the star healthy for the next round. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni noted that Messi would “most likely” play in the second half.

“Leo [Messi] will most likely come on in the second half,” Scaloni told reporters, per BBC.

“We talked and agreed that it was better that way, but obviously it’s also good for him to stay in competitive form. The decision of who plays tomorrow is not related to who plays in the next match.”

How Many Teams Advance to the Next Round of the World Cup?

This marks the first edition of the expanded World Cup as the FIFA tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams. This means there are now 32 teams that reach the next round, instead of 16 in the previous format.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance along with the top eight third-place teams. Following the Round of 32, 16 teams will remain in the World Cup.