World Cup Games Today on TV: FIFA Soccer Schedule for This Weekend

The World Cup schedule kicks into high gear this weekend with eight total matches on TV. For Saturday, June 13, Brazil and Morocco serve as the headliner as the two squads square off at 6 p.m. Eastern.

All of Saturday’s World Cup games will be on Fox. On Sunday, June 14, there are at least two matches worth keeping an eye on during the FIFA tournament.

The Netherlands battle Japan at 4 p.m Eastern on Fox on Sunday. Finally, World Cup sleeper Ecuador takes on Ivory Coast on Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

USMNT fans will want to keep an eye on the Australia-Turkiye match but may need some late-night coffee. This game does not kickoff until 12 a.m. Eastern on FS1.

The United States will face both teams next in their upcoming Group D schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s World Cup TV schedule.

World Cup TV Schedule: Saturday, June 13, FIFA Soccer Games

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Saturday, June 13. All games are on Fox.

Times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, June 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland 3 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco 6 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 13 Haiti vs. Scotland 9 p.m. Fox

World Cup TV Schedule: Sunday, June 14, FIFA Soccer Games

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Sunday, June 14. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Sunday, June 14 Australia vs. Turkiye 12 a.m. FS1 Sunday, June 14 Germany vs. Curaco 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, June 14 Netherlands vs. Japan 4 p.m. Fox Sunday, June 14 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 7 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 14 Sweden vs. Tunisia 10 p.m. FS1

How to Watch World Cup Games for Free

If you are looking to watch World Cup games for free but do not have a cable or streaming subscription, no problem. There are several ways to watch the World Cup for free.

The most permanent solution is to simply purchase an antenna as the majority of marquee World Cup games are on Fox. An antenna will allow fans to watch these games for free on Fox and also get other channels like ABC, CBS and NBC.

As for streaming, YouTube is showing the first 10 minutes of every match for free. Fans will have to pay for the entire match using this method once the first ten minutes expire.

Fox Is Offering a Free Trial During the World Cup

Fox One is offering fans a free three-day trial allowing people to sample the streaming platform before committing to a subscription. Fans will want to be sure to cancel the subscription before the three days are over to avoid being charged.

After the trial is over, the subscription is $19.99 per month for Fox One.

Additionally, Fubo is offering fans a free five-day trial which includes Fox and FS1. Fans will want to be sure to cancel the subscription before the trial ends in order to avoid being charged the monthly rate.

Tubi is also streaming some of the World Cup matches for free. The platform offers match replays for every World Cup game as well.