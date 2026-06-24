World Cup Games Today: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming and Kickoff Times

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues today with another full slate of group-stage matches carrying big implications for advancement to the knockout round. Here’s the complete schedule, kickoff times, TV channels and streaming information for every game on the calendar.

Several tournament favorites are in action today, while a number of teams face must-win situations that could determine whether their World Cup dreams continue beyond the group stage.

2026 FIFA World Cup June 24 Schedule:

TV Channels, Streaming and Kickoff Times

Group Match City Venue Time (ET) TV Spanish TV Streaming Group B Canada vs. Switzerland Vancouver BC Place 3 p.m. FOX Telemundo FOX One Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Seattle Seattle Stadium 3 p.m. FS1 Universo FOX One Group C Morocco vs. Haiti Atlanta Atlanta Stadium 6 p.m. FS1 Universo FOX One Group C Scotland vs. Brazil Miami Miami Stadium 6 p.m. FOX Telemundo FOX One Group A Mexico vs. Czechia Mexico City Mexico City Stadium 9 p.m. FOX Telemundo FOX One Group A South Korea vs. South Africa Monterrey Monterrey Stadium 9 p.m. FS1 Universo FOX One

Wednesday marks the first day of the expanded tournament’s simultaneous group finales. For the first time in 2026, two matches kick off at the identical hour, a format FIFA adopted in the 48-team era to preserve competitive integrity and prevent teams from gaming results with foreknowledge of what a rival is doing in real time. That happens three times today, at 3 p.m. ET for Group B’s concurrent fixtures, 6 p.m. ET for Group C and again at 9 p.m. ET for the Group A closing matches.

All six matches are available in English on FOX and FS1, with Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Universo, according to NBC News. Cord-cutters can stream every game live on FOX One, the network’s dedicated streaming platform priced at $19.99 per month, or through Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream — all of which carry the requisite FOX and Telemundo family of channels. Spanish-language streams are available through Peacock.

Switzerland vs. Canada

Both Canada and Switzerland have already punched their Round of 32 tickets, making this the battle for Group B supremacy. Canada holds the edge on goal difference with plus-6 to Switzerland’s plus-3, according to FIFA’s official group standings. That means the Canadians need only a draw to finish atop the group and secure a home Round of 32 date at BC Place. A Switzerland win flips that calculus entirely, handing the Swiss the top seed and the more favorable knockout bracket path that comes with it.

Canada routed Qatar 6-0 on June 18, with striker Jonathan David delivering a hat trick. Switzerland handled Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 that same matchday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

This is the consolation match of Group B. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 1 point; Qatar has 1 point. The winner climbs to 4 and earns a mathematical long shot at one of the eight best third-place berths that will be awarded across all 12 groups, according to ESPN‘s World Cup tracker. The realistic odds of either side surviving to the knockout round are slim.

Scotland vs. Brazil

Brazil enters with 4 points and a plus-3 goal difference, needing only to avoid a loss to clinch Group C first place. Scotland sits at 3 points following a 1-0 loss to Morocco on June 19, a result that left them on the outside looking in. A win today keeps Scotland’s best-third-place hopes alive. Anything less almost certainly ends their 2026 run, according to Yahoo Sports‘ knockout-round scenarios analysis.

Morocco vs. Haiti

Morocco, with 4 points and a plus-1 goal difference, is already through and plays today to confirm its group placement. Haiti is eliminated, scoreless through two matches, and plays for pride and whatever goal-difference arithmetic applies to its situation.

Czechia vs. Mexico

Mexico has won both of its Group A matches, 2-0 over South Africa on June 11 and 1-0 over South Korea on June 18 — and is virtually guaranteed to finish first regardless of today’s result. Czechia carries 1 point after a draw with South Africa and must win to have any realistic path to second place or a best-third finish. A loss or draw ends its tournament.

South Africa vs. South Korea

South Korea, at 3 points, can secure the Group A runner-up slot and direct Round of 32 qualification with a win or draw in most scenarios. South Africa, with 1 point and a minus-2 goal difference, needs a win to stay alive for third-place consideration, and even then would require favorable results from other groups to rank among the top eight third-place teams. Both matches in the 9 p.m. window kick off simultaneously, ensuring neither side has advance knowledge of what the other game will produce.