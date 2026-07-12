World Cup Officials Under Fire for Controversial Argentina Calls Against Switzerland

Argentina survived a scare from underdog Switzerland to reach the World Cup semifinal, but the game was marred by controversy after some favorable calls gave Argentina a massive advantage.

Switzerland was forced to play with 10 men after Breel Embolo was sent off in the 72nd minute when he was handed a second yellow card of the match for simulation. The call — along with some other favorable calls toward Argentina — sparked controversy as Lionel Messi and his team moved on to the semifinal.

Massive Swing for Argentina Late in Second Half

Switzerland had just tied the game at 1-1 in the second half when Argentina’s Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card for an apparent tackle. But after the foul was reviewed, replay showed Embolo falling before the Argentina midfielder was able to make contact with him.

Embolo had already been shown a yellow card earlier in the match, and the review led to a second one for simulation and an automatic red card. Switzerland was forced to play with 10 players for the remainder of the match and through extra time, with Argentina breaking through late for two goals to win 3-1.

As ESPN noted, Embolo’s red card was a rarity for the World Cup.

“Embolo is the fourth player in the last 60 years of the World Cup to receive a second yellow card for simulation, joining Mexico’s Luis Pérez (2006 vs. Portugal), Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan (2006 vs. Brazil), and Italy’s Francesco Totti (2002 vs. South Korea),” the report noted.