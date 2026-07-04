World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates and Kickoff Times

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the Round of 16 after an action-packed knockout opening that reduced the field from 48 teams to 16. Dramatic finishes, penalty shootouts and late winners highlighted the Round of 32, setting the stage for another week of high-stakes football across North America.

Defending champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil, England, Portugal, France and Spain all remain in contention, while surprise packages Cape Verde, Morocco, Norway, Paraguay and Egypt have added fresh storylines to the tournament. The next round begins on July 4, with eight matches deciding the quarterfinal lineup.

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule and Kickoff Times

The Round of 16 will be played across four days, with two matches scheduled each day. Every winner advances to the quarterfinals, which will take place from July 9-11.

Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco

Venue: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

Canada continues its home-soil campaign against a Morocco side that reached the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup and advanced this year after eliminating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.

Paraguay vs. France

Venue: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

France enters the match after another dominant attacking display led by Kylian Mbappé, while Paraguay arrives with confidence after knocking out Germany.

Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Norway

Venue: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

This matchup features two of Europe’s and South America’s biggest attacking stars as Erling Haaland leads Norway against a Brazil side spearheaded by Vinícius Júnior.

Mexico vs. England

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

One of the marquee fixtures of the round sees England visit Mexico City, where Mexico has won all four of its tournament matches and will benefit from passionate home support.

Monday, July 6

Portugal vs. Spain

Venue: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal renew one of international football’s biggest rivalries against Spain, which has scored eight goals across its last three matches.

United States vs. Belgium

Venue: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

The United States enters the match without suspended striker Folarin Balogun following his controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Belgium advanced after defeating Senegal in extra time.

Tuesday, July 7

Argentina vs. Egypt

Venue: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Kickoff: Noon ET

Noon ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina continue their title defense against an Egypt side led by Mohamed Salah after surviving a dramatic extra-time victory over Cape Verde.

Switzerland vs. Colombia

Venue: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Broadcast: Fox and Telemundo

Switzerland reaches the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive World Cup and now meets a Colombia side that has impressed throughout the tournament.

Biggest Matches to Watch in the Round of 16

Several fixtures stand out as potential tournament-defining encounters.

Portugal against Spain renews an Iberian rivalry featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal, with Portugal hoping to build on its dramatic win over Croatia. Ronaldo scored his first career World Cup knockout-stage goal before Gonçalo Ramos netted the winner in stoppage time.

Brazil versus Norway brings together two elite goalscorers in Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland. Haaland has scored five of Norway’s nine tournament goals and remains the focal point of his country’s attack.

The United States faces Belgium without Balogun, leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s side searching for goals against a Belgian team featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

Argentina will rely once again on Messi, who enters the Round of 16 after extending his Golden Boot challenge. Egypt, meanwhile, hopes Mohamed Salah can inspire another upset after advancing via penalty kicks.

England’s meeting with host nation Mexico is another headline matchup. Mexico has not reached a World Cup quarterfinal since hosting the tournament in 1986, while England continues its pursuit of a first World Cup title since 1966.

With traditional powers still alive and several underdogs continuing remarkable runs, the Round of 16 promises another four days of compelling football as teams compete for the final eight places in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.