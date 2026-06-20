World Cup TV Schedule Today: FIFA Soccer Games for This Weekend, June 20-21

The World Cup schedule continues this weekend with a loaded slate of games on TV. There are a total of eight games, starting with three matches on Saturday, June 20.

The United States got more good news following their win versus Australia. Team USA is officially the winners of Group D despite still having one remaining match against Turkiye.

As for this weekend’s games, some of the headliners include Germany taking on Ivory Coast at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, June 20. Elsewhere, Cape Verde follows up their epic draw against Spain with another tough test against Uruguay at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, June 21.

Here’s a look at the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup TV Schedule: FIFA Games on Saturday, June 20

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Saturday, June 20. The times are all listed in Eastern.

DATE GAMES TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, June 20 Netherlands vs. Sweden 1 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 20 Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 20 Ecuador vs. Curacao 8 p.m. FS1

World Cup TV Schedule: FIFA Games on Sunday, June 21

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Sunday, June 21. The times are all listed in Eastern.

DATE GAMES TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Sunday, June 21 Tunisia vs. Japan 12 a.m. FS1 Sunday, June 21 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12 p.m. Fox Sunday, June 21 Belgium vs. Iran 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 21 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt 9 p.m. FS1

How Many Teams Advance to the Next Round in the World Cup?

We are still in the final days of the World Cup Group Stage. The top two teams in each group automatically advance. Additionally, the top eight third-place teams advance as well for the Round of 32.

At this point, games move into elimination games and draws are not permitted.

USA Manager Mauricio Pochettino on USMNT: ‘They Were Fantastic’

The United States were able to top Australia without star Christian Pulisic. We could see the USMNT rest Pulisic for another game given the team is already through to the next round.

“I saw that a team that really believe in what it is doing,” USA manager Mauricio Pochettino noted following the United States’ win, per NBC. “We need to be flexible, because the opponents are completely different.

“That capacity to adapt to the different demands of the opponent and the game, and also our demand, like our coaching staff planning different approach on the games, I think only I can say good fantastic things about my players, about the squad, about my players. There they were fantastic.”