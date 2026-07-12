World Cup Games Today: Are There Soccer Matches on FIFA TV Schedule for July 12?

Fans enjoying the World Cup will have to take a break as the FIFA schedule hits pause. There are no games on TV for Sunday, July 12 or Monday, July 13.

This represents the longest break in action on the Wold Cup schedule since the FIFA event started. The next World Cup game takes place on Tuesday, July 14, as the semifinal matches begin.

There are just four World Cup games remaining as the FIFA tournament winds to a close. This includes two semifinal games, a third-place match and the final.

While a certain sadness may be setting in for fans- especially in the United States, Mexico and Canada- the good news is that we are left with four historic powerhouses battling for the trophy.

France takes on Spain on Tuesday, July 14, in Arlington at 3 p.m. Eastern. England battles Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, in Atlanta at 3 p.m. Eastern in a renewal of a historic rivalry.

Fans can watch both games on Fox.

Here’s a look at the remaining World Cup schedule.

Full World Cup Schedule of FIFA Soccer Games

A total of four World Cup games remain on the schedule, include the third-place match. Here’s the schedule for all the upcoming World Cup games.

Times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Tuesday, July 14 France vs. Spain 3 p.m. Fox Wednesday, July 15 England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 18 Third-Place Game 5 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 19 Final 3 p.m. Fox

Spain Star Lamine Yamal Sends Strong Message to France

Spain will play the rare role of underdogs against World Cup favorite France. Spanish star Lamine Yamal sent a clear message to France after the team’s win over Belgium to advance to the semifinal in Dallas.

“If anyone should be afraid it should be them — we knocked them out of the Euros,” Yamal explained, per The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

“Obviously we are two great teams, among the best in the world. We’ll see what happens, but we have no fear.”

Leo Messi Has Never Faced England in the World Cup During His Legendary Career

Lionel Messi and Argentina needed yet another dose of late heroics to notch a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in extra time. After another thrilling win, Messi reflected on facing England for the first time in his career.

“Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive,” Messi told ESPN. “But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent.

“Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it’s the first time I’m going to play against them. I’ve played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we’ll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we’ll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again.”

England enters the semifinal match as the favorite to advance to the final at -135, per DraftKings. Argentina is listed as a +110 underdog to defeat England.