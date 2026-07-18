World Cup Games Today on TV: England-Spain on FIFA Soccer Schedule for Saturday

The World Cup schedule is winding down but two games still remain, including today’s third-place match between France and England. Both teams were once viewed as World Cup contenders, but will now serve as the appetizer to the Argentina-Spain final.

Those looking for the World Cup final will have to wait one more day.

The France-England game starts at 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox on Saturday, July 18. Finally, Spain takes on Argentina on Sunday, July 19, with a World Cup trophy on the line.

The World Cup final begins at 3 p.m. on July 19. Fans can watch the Spain-Argentina game on Fox with the prematch TV coverage beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup Schedule: FIFA Soccer Matches on TV

Here’s a look at the final World Cup schedule for the last two matches. Fans can watch both World Cup games on Fox.

All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, July 18 France vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 19 Spain vs. Argentina 3 p.m. Fox

Lionel Messi on Viral Lamine Yamal Photo: ‘What a Crazy Picture’

Heavy Sports has been live at Fanatics Fest in New York City where the two teams held a unique press conference on Friday, July 17. Tom Brady asked Lionel Messi about the viral bathtub photo the star took with Lamine Yamal when he was a baby.

Messi labeled the photo with a young Lamal as “crazy” while praising the Spain star.



“He’s only 19 years old, and he has all of his future ahead,” Messi remarked. “He has the opportunity to make history, but we’re also going to give it our best. That picture, it was crazy. Him as a baby, and now we are facing each other.

“So once again, what a crazy picture. Again, I just wish him the best of luck. And he’s part of the Barcelona as well,” Messi added.

“And we are going to try to give him the best match possible. And Lamine is not the only great player that Spain has. So again, we will give it our best.”

Could the United States Host the 2038 World Cup?

The countdown is on for the 2030 World Cup which will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. Additionally, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host opening matches.

FIFA has yet to announce the start date for the 2030 World Cup, but fans can expect early June for the opening match. Fresh off a successful 2026 World Cup, the United States is already campaigning for another FIFA event.

During the FIFA press conference ahead of the World Cup final, President Donald Trump indicated America’s hopes to host the 2038 World Cup. Trump noted that the United States would like to host the next World Cup as a solo act.

“You should choose the United States of America again,” Trump told FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a July 17, press conference, per Yahoo Sports. “This time, we will leave Canada and Mexico out.

“You choose us and pick somebody else for the next one, and that’ll take some of the anger, hatred, and steam out of everyone.”