World Cup Games Today: When Is Next Game on TV? FIFA World Cup Soccer Schedule

Fans will have to wait one more day for the next World Cup game. For the second straight day, there are no World Cup games on TV today, Monday, July 13.

It marks the longest break on the World Cup schedule since the FIFA tournament started.

With the World Cup winding down, there are just four games remaining in the FIFA tournament. The World Cup schedule resumes on Tuesday, July 14, as the semifinals begin.

Spain takes on France in Dallas at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 14, with a trip to the final on the line. England battles Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, in Atlanta.

Fans can watch both matches on Fox.

Here’s a look at the upcoming World Cup schedule.

Full World Cup Schedule of FIFA Soccer Games

The World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday, July 14. Just four games remain in what has been the biggest World Cup in history thanks to an expanded field of 48 teams (up from 32 squads).

There are four games remaining in the FIFA event, including the third-place match. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Tuesday, July 14 France vs. Spain 3 p.m. Fox Wednesday, July 15 England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 18 Third-Place Game 5 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 19 Final 3 p.m. Fox

Kylian Mbappe on France Reaching World Cup Semifinal: ‘We Still Have a Long Way’

Fans will be treated to two semifinal matches featuring four historic powers. France’s Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the tournament and is headed for an intriguing matchup against Spain.

“We are very happy,” Mbappe noted prior to learning that France would play Spain, per ESPN. “We are aware that there is only one way to relax, it’s to win.

“But we still have a long way. We know that what is coming next will be even harder but we are ready for face anything. We will recover nicely and watch the game tomorrow to see who we will face.”

France is a -148 favorite to defeat Spain, per FanDuel. Spain is listed as a +120 underdog to upset France.

Leo Messi Will Face England for the 1st Time in His Career

On the other side of the bracket, Argentina has relied on late heroics to continue to advance. England-Argentina is a historic rivalry, but Lionel Messi has yet to face “The Three Lions” in the World Cup.

“Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special,” Messi explained, via ESPN. “Personally, it’s the first time I’m going to play against them. I’ve played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

“And we’ll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we’ll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again.”

Messi and Argentina are a +106 underdog to advance to the final, per FanDuel. England is a -130 favorite to defeat Argentina.

Regardless, all four of the possible World Cup final matchups means fans should be treated to an epic grand finale.