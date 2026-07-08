World Cup Games Today on TV: Are There FIFA Soccer Matches on Schedule for July 8?

For the first time since the World Cup started, there are no games on the TV schedule for Wednesday, July 8. As the World Cup heads into the quarterfinals, the end of the FIFA tournament is nearing meaning there are fewer games played each day.

With just eight World Cup teams remaining, it is a much different vibe than the loaded daily schedule fans were treated to when the tournament started. Instead, fans will have to wait until Thursday, July 9, for the next World Cup game on the schedule.

World Cup favorite France takes on Morocco on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Spain squares off against Belgium on Friday, July 10, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup Schedule: Games on TV for Quarterfinals

This is the upcoming World Cup schedule for the quarterfinals. All times listed below are in Eastern.

Fans can watch all the games on Fox.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Thursday, July 9 France vs. Morocco 4 p.m. Fox Friday, July 10 Spain vs. Belgium 3 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 11 Norway vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 11 Argentina vs. TBD 9 p.m. Fox

World Cup Schedule for Semifinals

Following the quarterfinals, there will be two semifinal matches on Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15, to determine the teams who advance to the final in New York/New Jersey.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Tuesday, July 14 TBD 3 p.m. Fox Wednesday, July 15 TBD 3 p.m. Fox

Host Countries USA, Mexico & Canada Have All Been Eliminated From the World Cup

All three host countries exited the tournament in the Round of 16 as the United States, Canada and Mexico were all eliminated. The USA had dreams of playing Spain in the quarterfinals, but the team was outclassed by Belgium.

The team admitted to being extra motivated to play the United States after striker Folarin Balogun was deemed eligible to play despite earning a red card in the previous match.

“There’s always a justice somewhere in life,” Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin said after Belgium defeated the USMNT, per ESPN. “The fact that something happened like that, we don’t think that was fair.

“And today, I think it just brings us a little bit of [motivation] that we needed to win the game.”

The United States May Soon Be Hiring a New Manager

Now, Belgium goes on to face Spain with a spot in the semifinals on the line. For the USA, there are plenty of questions surrounding the program as manager Mauricio Pochettino’s contract expires in August.

The United States has been adamant about their desire to re-sign Pochettino. Yet, the former boss of top clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain has also been linked to a possible return to Europe.

“I think now it’s about resting a little bit,” Pochettino remarked regarding his future, per The Guardian. “To think, to have conversation and then to see what the decision is from the federation and from us.

“But I am so happy, we have built a very good relationship, but now is not a moment to talk about that. I think now is a moment to sit, to assess the tournament and for sure in the next weeks, we can start to talk – if the federation wants to talk.”