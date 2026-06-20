A lot of eyeballs were on Ivory Coast’s 19-year-old winger Ian Diomande during the nation’s opening match against Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup.

Diomande finished the game against Ecuador, essentially beating out multiple double teams once after manager Emerse Faé switched him to the other wing after subbing in Amad Diallo, who scored the game-winner for the Ivory Coast.

“What can I say? I can’t put into words,” Faé said after the game regarding Diomande. “He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone and he listens. He listens to the coaching staff whenever we give advice and he tries to do his best, as he’s told. It’s easy to work with someone like Yan.”

But how is Diomande in the position that he’s in today? Get to know the 19-year-old star.

Get to Know Ivory Coast’s Yan Diomande: 2026 World Cup 19-Year-Old Star

Yan Diomande was born on November 14, 2006, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and moved to the United States when he was 15 to join DME Academy in 2022. He later signed with Scottish club Rangers F.C. at the age of 16 and switched over to Spanish club Leganés a year later.

On July 16, 2025, Diomande signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and scored his first goal for the club in a 6-0 away win over Augsburg in October 2025.

With the young winger from the Ivory Coast gaining a ton of attention for his play over the past year, major clubs like Liverpool had made a bid of around 100 million euros to sign him.

“Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, expressing a willingness to put forward a package approaching € 100 million (£86.8m;$115m) for the Ivory Coast forward,” The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote.

“Paris Saint-Germain remain in contention but have yet to send a bid to Leipzig while they await a choice from Diomande as to who he wants to join.”

RB Leipzig reportedly rejected the offer, seeking more for the 19-year-old winger.

“When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG,” Faé said, speaking after the victory against Ecuador. “Here, they tell me he’s about to sign with Liverpool! I don’t know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career.”

Diomande’s Emotional Message to His Late Sister

Yan Diomande wrote an extremely emotional message for The Players Tribune to his sister, Roxane, who passed away when she was just 15 years old.

His heartfelt letter is a powerful tribute to the person who believed in him long before the rest of the world did. The message recounts their childhood in Côte d’Ivoire, the sacrifices and setbacks that shaped his football journey, and the devastating loss of Roxane at just 15 years old. Through memories of shared dreams, family struggles, and unwavering support, Diomande reveals how her belief continues to drive him every time he steps onto the pitch.

The full letter offers an emotional and deeply personal look at the man behind the player and is well worth reading in its entirety.