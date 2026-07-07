Who Is Yasser Ibrahim? Egypt Veteran Stuns Argentina With World Cup Goal

Yasser Ibrahim rose above Argentina’s back line in the 15th minute Tuesday and buried a header that had Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta shaking, putting Egypt in front of the defending World Cup champions.

The goal ripped a hole in a match Egypt entered as roughly 8-1 underdogs on the money line, and for a few frantic minutes it looked like the biggest upset of the 2026 tournament was taking shape in the Round of 16.

Marwan Attia swung in the corner that produced it, won after Lisandro Martinez conceded possession near his own box, and Ibrahim met the delivery unmarked at the near post for a finish described as close to unstoppable, according to The Athletic. Argentina had not managed a shot on target when the Ibrahim ball hit the net.

Argentina answered almost immediately. The defending champions won a penalty inside the opening 20 minutes, and Lionel Messi stepped up looking to erase Ibrahim’s goal before it had time to settle.

Instead, he pushed his attempt wide, a rare miss from the tournament’s most dangerous scorer that kept Egypt’s lead intact and left the Pharaohs clinging to a result almost nobody outside their own locker room had predicted.

Yasser Ibrahim’s Path to the Biggest Goal of His Career

Ibrahim, a 33-year-old center back for Egyptian domestic league giant Al Ahly, has built his career far from the spotlight Messi has occupied for two decades. He came up through El Mansoura SC before stints at Zamalek and Smouha, joining Al Ahly in January 2019 and becoming a fixture on a backline that has claimed four CAF Champions League titles since.

His international résumé was thin by comparison. Ibrahim did not earn his first senior cap until 2022, and he entered Tuesday’s match with roughly 21 appearances for the national team. He scored his first senior goal for Egypt against Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations this past January, and Tuesday’s strike against Argentina marked only the second of his career, but obviously the most consequential, arriving on the sport’s biggest stage against the reigning World Cup champions.

What a Result Would Mean for Egypt and Argentina

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan sent his side out in a 4-4-2, with Ibrahim anchoring central defense alongside Ramy Rabia while Mohamed Salah led the attack. The Pharaohs arrived in the knockout round after topping Australia on penalties following a 1-1 draw, already having scored more goals this tournament than in their previous three World Cup appearances combined, according to ESPN’s tournament tracker.

Opta’s supercomputer had given Argentina a 69% chance of winning in regulation before kickoff, with just a 12.3% probability of an Egyptian upset and an 18.5% chance of a draw.

A loss would end Argentina’s title defense in one of the most stunning upsets in tournament history and send shockwaves through a knockout bracket that already lost the United States over the weekend.

Argentina reached this round after a shaky 3-2 extra time escape against Cape Verde, a result that raised questions about a defense now being tested again by an Egyptian side with far less to lose. Manager Lionel Scaloni has faced pointed scrutiny already this tournament despite Argentina’s favored status, and an early deficit against a team many expected his side to handle comfortably only sharpened that pressure.

Ibrahim’s header and Messi’s saved penalty turned an early formality into precisely the kind of match neither team wanted this deep into the tournament, with a quarterfinal berth still hanging on it.