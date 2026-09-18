Xavi Hernández Drops Memphis Depay in First Netherlands Squad as New Era Begins

Xavi names his first Netherlands squad and leaves record scorer Memphis Depay out, while Van Dijk stays on for four Nations League tests. The 26-man selection marks the beginning of Xavi’s reign and immediately provides a glimpse of how differently the former Barcelona manager intends to approach the Oranje.

Depay is the headline omission. The Corinthians forward remains the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer with 55 goals and was part of the squad at this summer’s World Cup, but Xavi has decided not to select him for the opening Nations League window. Wout Weghorst, Marten de Roon and Guus Til are also absent, while Frenkie de Jong is unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Netherlands Full Squad List – Xavi Hernández Era Begins With Some New Faces

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Denzel Dumfries (Real ​Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), ​Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), ⁠Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal ⁠Palace), ​Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), ​Ruben van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio ​Summerville (Al Hilal)