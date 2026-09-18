Xavi Hernández Drops Memphis Depay in First Netherlands Squad as New Era Begins

Xavi names his first Netherlands squad and leaves record scorer Memphis Depay out, while Van Dijk stays on for four Nations League tests. The 26-man selection marks the beginning of Xavi’s reign and immediately provides a glimpse of how differently the former Barcelona manager intends to approach the Oranje.
Depay is the headline omission. The Corinthians forward remains the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer with 55 goals and was part of the squad at this summer’s World Cup, but Xavi has decided not to select him for the opening Nations League window. Wout Weghorst, Marten de Roon and Guus Til are also absent, while Frenkie de Jong is unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The Netherlands Full Squad List – Xavi Hernández Era Begins With Some New Faces
Xavi Opens Door to New Faces
The two biggest newcomers are Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël, who have both received their first senior call-ups. Van Bommel, the PSV winger and son of former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel, has started the season strongly, while Zechiël has impressed in midfield at Feyenoord. Their inclusion gives Xavi two fresh options as he begins assessing the players he wants to take forward.
There are also important returns. Joey Veerman is back after missing the World Cup and recently moving from PSV to Borussia Dortmund, while Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor earns another opportunity with the national team. Jeremie Frimpong and Jurriën Timber are also back after missing the World Cup through injury.
Germany Awaits in Xavi’s First Test
Xavi could hardly have asked for a more demanding introduction. The Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on September 24 before traveling to Belgrade to face Serbia three days later. Greece then awaits in Thessaloniki on October 1, with Serbia returning to the Netherlands for the final match in Eindhoven on October 4.
The four-match window gives Xavi plenty of time to assess his squad while working with players in a competitive environment. There is experience throughout the group, but the absence of Depay and the arrival of Van Bommel and Zechiël suggest that a call-up in the previous cycle will not automatically guarantee a place in the new one.
Xavi has been handed a four-year contract through the 2030 World Cup. His first squad makes one thing clear: the Oranje are moving into a new era, and even their record scorer is not guaranteed a role in it.
Xavi Hernández Drops Memphis Depay in First Netherlands Squad as New Era Begins