San Antonio Spurs Get New Problem in OKC Just Before Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs enter the Western Conference Finals with a clear edge over the Oklahoma City Thunder — but a late development has added a new layer of uncertainty.

Thunder star Jalen Williams, sidelined since April 22 with a left hamstring strain, has been listed as available for Game 1 on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams – out since April 22 with a hamstring strain – is listed available against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals,” Charania wrote on X.

For a Spurs team that controlled this matchup throughout the season, the timing of Williams’ return introduces a significant variable as San Antonio pushes for its first NBA Finals berth of the Victor Wembanyama era.

San Antonio went 4-1 against the Thunder across the regular season and NBA Cup play, consistently dictating pace and capitalizing on mismatches. But Oklahoma City could present a different look with one of its top playmakers back in the lineup.

Spurs vs Thunder Matchup: Season Dominance Meets Playoff Adjustment

The Spurs’ success against the Thunder this season was built on offensive efficiency and defensive discipline.

San Antonio averaged 119.8 points per game — second in the Western Conference — while holding opponents to 111.5. That balance helped the Spurs repeatedly out-execute Oklahoma City, even as the Thunder finished with the conference’s best overall record.

Still, playoff basketball often shifts on availability — and Williams’ return could force immediate adjustments.

The 25-year-old wing averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 33 games this season, serving as a key secondary playmaker alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Star Returns at Critical Moment

Williams has not appeared in a game since April 22 due to a hamstring injury, but his recent progression pointed toward a return.

He was seen putting up shots during Sunday’s practice and recently said he felt “healthy” entering the Western Conference Finals, according to USA Today’s Clemente Almanza.

Oklahoma City had been expected to clarify his status ahead of Game 1, and his availability signals confidence in his recovery.

The Thunder went 8-2 over their last 10 games entering the series, but reintegrating Williams into a playoff rotation — especially against a team that has already solved them multiple times — presents a new challenge.

Victor Wembanyama Spurs Impact: X-Factor in Western Conference Finals

For San Antonio, the focus remains on Victor Wembanyama, whose impact continues to shape the series outlook.

Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in his first postseason appearance, anchoring both ends of the floor. His presence has been particularly decisive in the playoffs, where the Spurs have significantly outperformed opponents when he is on the court.

San Antonio’s defensive identity — especially its rim protection — played a major role in limiting Oklahoma City’s offense in prior meetings.

Williams’ return adds another dimension, particularly in how the Thunder attack the paint and space the floor.

Western Conference Finals Game 1 Preview

Game 1 tips off Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will look to protect home court and shift a matchup that has favored San Antonio all season.

Despite Oklahoma City’s top seed and strong home record, the Spurs enter the series with confidence — and a proven formula against this opponent.

Now, the question is whether the Thunder, with Williams back in the lineup, can finally flip the script.

Or whether San Antonio’s season-long dominance will carry over when it matters most.