Lakers Star Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings About Moving to LA

Luka Doncic had never lived near an ocean until his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Slovenian-born superstar has discovered he likes the beach.

Doncic spoke about his transition from Dallas to Los Angeles and his thoughts on joining the Lakers in a sit down with teammate LeBron James and Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash as part of the recently recorded “Mind The Game” podcast.

Doncic, of course, was dealt by the Dallas Mavericks for center Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade consummated Feb. 2. In 28 games with the Lakers, Doncic averaged about 28 points, eight rebounds and seven-and-a-half assists over 35 minutes per game.

Doncic is locked into his contract for one more season at roughly $46 million but does have a player option for $49 million. Though the trade reportedly canceled his eligibility for a supermax contract, Doncic can sign a four-year max deal with the Lakers starting this off-season.

Does Luka Doncic Like Living In LA?

Doncic is settling into his new life in Los Angeles and especially loves one particular facet.

“This is the first city I play in that has an ocean,” Doncic said. “I really like the ocean, so that was nice.

“I like [being in Los Angeles]. I like it very much.”

Doncic has started noticing the celebrities that show up at Lakers games and enjoys putting on a show for some of the most famous people on Earth.

“Every game there’s famous people watching our games, sitting courtside,” Doncic said. “That’s amazing to see.”

But for someone who “loves to drive,” life in Los Angeles isn’t all perfect.

“The only thing is the traffic,” he said.

Still, Nash pointed out there are many points of respite for a star like Doncic within two hours of Los Angeles proper. Doncic already had one particular spot, only 100 miles up the freeway, in mind.

“Santa Barbera,” Doncic said. “I really like that. It’s peaceful. Beach. It’s quiet.”

Does Luka Doncic Like Playing With LeBron James?

Though the future Hall of Famer was sitting to Doncic’s right for the interview, Doncic had high praise and love for playing with James.

“I never played with a guy like this,” Doncic said. “All the things he does to be ready for the game, and obviously on the court you see what kind of player he is.”

Doncic, who reportedly was traded in part due to his lack of commitment to conditioning, has seen James’ exceptional work ethic on display already.

“He shows up like 10 hours before the game,” Doncic said. “When I get to the arena, he’s already done working out.”

Still, James had high praise for Doncic, especially for the way he controls games.

“It’s always his pace,” James said, referencing Doncic. “He’s never been on the floor where he’s allowed someone to dictate where they’re going to put him on the floor. It’s always been the opposite.”

Though the Lakers went 22-12 after the trade, Los Angeles was bounced from the playoffs in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Doncic feels there are better days ahead for the superstar duo, especially with guard Austin Reaves’ development this season.

“When we two are out there, and [Reaves], he’s been playing unbelievable,” Doncic said. “It’s just a work in progress. I think we’re getting better and better every day.”