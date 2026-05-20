Former Patriots WR Emerges as Potential Chiefs Target After Rashee Rice News

Stefon Diggs proved last season that his best days are certainly not behind him, as the receiver put on an impressive performance during his time with the New England Patriots, coming off a torn ACL.

And while the team released him earlier this offseason, it was due to money, as Diggs carried a large cap hit. So, following the conclusion of his recent court victory, there has been speculation that the receiver could return to New England.

But the A.J. Brown trade certainly changes things.

And if he doesn’t come back, a few other teams are being viewed as fits for the veteran wide receiver. One of those is the Kansas City Chiefs, who would make a lot of sense, especially considering the news surrounding Rashee Rice.

Rashee Rice Sentenced To Serve 30 Days In Jail

Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation, ESPN reports. This was due to his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway.

“Mr. Rice was taken into custody today in the 194th Judicial District Court for testing positive for THC and ordered to serve the 30 days that he had previously been ordered to serve at a later time — starting today,” the Dallas County DA’s office said in a statement, per ESPN.

The outlet added that Rice was “ordered to go to jail immediately as part of his original 30-day sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury.” He is set to be released on June 16.

With this, it means the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver will miss the remaining voluntary practices as well as mandatory minicamp. And with that, he also underwent knee surgery recently.

Fans Speculate The Chiefs Could Make A Move For Stefon Diggs

“Wouldn’t be surprised to see Stefon Diggs land on the Chiefs with Mahomes,” popular Boston Sports account Savage tweeted.

“This guy will never play a full season for the Kansas City Chiefs ever again I am begging Veach to sign Stefon Diggs,” one person commented.

“At this point the Chiefs just need to cut ties with him already since he’s a nutcase who can’t stop getting into legal trouble. Bring back Tyreek to take his spot or sign Stefon Diggs to replace him,” another person expressed.

“The commanders or ravens are about to get Stefon Diggs. The Chiefs might be the stupidest (expletive) team I could possibly remember. Literally there’s a huge chance your WR1 will be suspended again going into the season, you didn’t make a single move to get a WR all off-season,” a fan stated.

“#Chiefs gotta seriously look at moving on from Rashee Rice. He just can’t keep himself out of trouble. At this point let somebody else pay him if they want to gamble. They should instead pivot to Stefon Diggs if the price is right,” another fan shared.