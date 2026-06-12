Former Bills Star Stefon Diggs Learns NFL’s Final Decision on Assault Case

The NFL has reached a final decision regarding former Bills and Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs after reviewing an assault allegation that triggered scrutiny under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, ending one of the offseason’s lingering questions.

For Diggs, the ruling closes a chapter that had generated speculation for months and provides a definitive answer before training camp begins.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first with the NFL decision on Friday, reporting that the league had notified Diggs it found “insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation.” The four-time Pro Bowl wideout, a free agent since New England released him in March, now enters the open market with the league’s clearance in hand.

How NFL’s Stefon Diggs Investigation Unfolded

The investigation traces back to Dec. 2, 2025, when Jamila Adams, a former live-in personal chef for Diggs, alleged that the NFL star struck and choked her during an argument at his Dedham, Massachusetts, home, according to an ESPN account. Adams reported the incident to police roughly two weeks later, and prosecutors charged Diggs with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty in February 2026.

Diggs’ legal team disputed the account from the start. His attorney said Diggs “categorically denies these allegations,” calling them unsubstantiated and motivated by a financial dispute, according to NFL.com.

A Dedham District Court jury acquitted Diggs on both counts May 5, after just 90 minutes of deliberation. Defense attorneys highlighted the alleged victim’s absence of visible injuries, post-incident video showing Adams appearing unharmed, and testimony from Diggs’ staff that cast doubt on her version of events.

The NFL announced soon after the verdict that the matter remained under review under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports Pro Football Talk.

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy operates under a lower burden of proof than a criminal court, meaning an acquittal alone does not guarantee a player escapes discipline. Friday’s finding of insufficient evidence closes the NFL’s independent review with no punishment imposed.

Diggs Free Agency: Which Teams May Sign Him Now

Diggs, 32, delivered a productive 2025 season in New England, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards as Drake Maye’s primary target during the Patriots’ AFC East title run. The Patriots signed him to a three-year, $69 million deal in March 2025, a significant investment in a receiver bouncing back from a torn ACL suffered in October 2024 with the Houston Texans. New England released him March 11 primarily for salary-cap reasons, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Diggs had gone unsigned since, with the ongoing criminal case and subsequent NFL review widely viewed as factors standing in the way of teams’ willingness to bring Diggs aboard. That obstacle is now cleared. Potential landing spots discussed in recent weeks include the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams, according to Yahoo Sports. A reunion with New England has also been floated, though the Patriots added A.J. Brown this month and coach Mike Vrabel has expressed confidence in New England’s current receiver room.

Diggs was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, spent six seasons there, then was traded to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2020 season. His 2025 campaign marked the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career and confirmed he had fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his lone year in Houston.