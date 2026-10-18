Suns Fans Want This Player to Be Starting Center

The Phoenix Suns, like all NBA teams, are determining not only who will remain on their roster as they head into the 2026-2027 regular season but will have to decide who will be their starting center when it all tips off in a few days.

The Suns will be without starter Mark Williams and if Suns fans have their way then Khaman Maluach will win the starting center job over Oso Ighodaro.

A fan poll showed that 67% of voters wanted Maluach to start over the versatile Ighodaro.

It’s going to be a tricky decision for the Suns who have seen growth in Maluach’s game this preseason but know how valuable Ighodaro’s versatility and how he seems to improve the play of others around him when he is on the court.

Maluach’s improved play over the summer gives the Suns plenty of reasons to give him the nod, considering how much it would help the former lottery pick’s continued development.

Additionally, Maluach’s defense is going to be valuable as the Suns square off against some of the elite big men in the Western Conference.

The article from Bright Side of the Sun compared Maluach’s stats against some heavy hitters, pointing out that San Antonio Spurs‘ Victor Wembanyama averaged 19.2 restocks per 36 minutes last season, and he posted 17.7 this season.

Compare it to Maluach who finished at 16.2 over 5 preseason appearances and you can see the strong argument for Maluach to start.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott will have his hands full as he decides who will start when the Suns tip off the regular season in just a few days.