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Suns Waive Haywood Highsmith and Retain Jamaree Bouyea

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Haywood Highsmith, Phoenix Suns
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Haywood Highsmith #19 of the Phoenix Suns is fouled by Sion James #4 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 08, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rosters are being trimmed down as the NBA preseason comes to a close and the regular season is a mere few days away and the Phoenix Suns have already started making some moves.

Arizona Sports 98.7 John Gambadoro says that the Suns have officially waived Haywood Highsmith in favor of keeping Jamaree Bouyea as the 14th man on their roster.

Highsmith and Bouyea carry non-guaranteed contracts that are not slated to become guaranteed contracts until January 27th.

The 29-year old Highsmith poured in 5.4 points for the Suns last season, suiting up for 7 games. He provides toughness and length despite his size.

Bouyea has played well this preseason as he averaged 9.8 points in 16.6 minutes over the course of the preseason slate.

Additionally, Bouyea, who is younger and is seen by the Suns as a valid developmental piece, provides guard depth whereas the Suns already have wings such Ryan Dunn, Rasheer Fleming, and Koa Peat, making Highsmith expendable.

Phoenix now has an open 15th spot on their roster and a few decisions to make, although they could keep that spot open as the regular season tips off.

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Suns Waive Haywood Highsmith and Retain Jamaree Bouyea

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