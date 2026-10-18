Suns Waive Haywood Highsmith and Retain Jamaree Bouyea

Rosters are being trimmed down as the NBA preseason comes to a close and the regular season is a mere few days away and the Phoenix Suns have already started making some moves.

Arizona Sports 98.7 John Gambadoro says that the Suns have officially waived Haywood Highsmith in favor of keeping Jamaree Bouyea as the 14th man on their roster.

Highsmith and Bouyea carry non-guaranteed contracts that are not slated to become guaranteed contracts until January 27th.

The 29-year old Highsmith poured in 5.4 points for the Suns last season, suiting up for 7 games. He provides toughness and length despite his size.

Bouyea has played well this preseason as he averaged 9.8 points in 16.6 minutes over the course of the preseason slate.

Additionally, Bouyea, who is younger and is seen by the Suns as a valid developmental piece, provides guard depth whereas the Suns already have wings such Ryan Dunn, Rasheer Fleming, and Koa Peat, making Highsmith expendable.

Phoenix now has an open 15th spot on their roster and a few decisions to make, although they could keep that spot open as the regular season tips off.