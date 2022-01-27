Buccaneers Could Make Run at 4-Time All-Pro QB, Says Analyst

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers await Tom Brady’s decision, the team is prepared to once again make a big splash at the quarterback position. This decision is dependent on whether Brady walks away from football this offseason.

The Bucs’ top preference is clearly to have Brady behind center in 2022, but even the legendary quarterback admitted this might not happen. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr suggested the Buccaneers are a possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers if the quarterback wants to moves on from Green Bay this offseason. Kerr also mentioned a potential Jameis Winston reunion in Tampa.

“If Brady does retire, the current quarterbacks on the Buccaneers roster are Blaine Gabbert and rookie Kyle Trask,” Kerr detailed on January 24. “Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has played for five teams in 11 years. Trask was the Buccaneers’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and did not play a snap in his rookie year.

“There will be options for the Buccaneers via free agency or trade if Brady doesn’t return. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers could be available given their current situations with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers while Jameis Winston is the top free agent available. Winston spent a year with Arians in 2019, throwing for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions before the Buccaneers moved on from him when they had an opportunity to sign Tom Brady in free agency.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Arians Admitted the Bucs Will Explore ‘Door No. 2’: Signing a Free-Agent QB

The Buccaneers did attempt to prepare themselves for this sort of scenario by selecting Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The challenge is Trask did not play in any games this season, and the Bucs roster is built to win now.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was candid about the team once again looking to fill the quarterback void in free agency if Brady does not return. Arians referred to it as looking behind “door No. 2” and in 2020 that option became Brady rather than sticking with Winston.

“I’d be comfortable if it is,” Arians detailed during his January 24 press conference. “I like what we have, but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Arians noted that the Bucs plan to “do their homework” on potential quarterback options. The Bucs coach also did not rule out the possibility of Trask or another quarterback on their current roster being the starter in 2022.

“Yeah, we do that [contingency plan] with every position,” Arians explained. “Quarterback, obviously, you start there. Again, [we’ll] see where we’re heading and wait and see what Tom does. But we’ll be doing our homework, that’s for sure.”

What Would the Bucs Give up in a Trade for Rodgers?

For the Buccaneers to snag Rodgers, it would need to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Rodgers still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $134 million contract.

What can the Packers command in a deal for Rodgers? CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, who is a former agent, estimated that the answer lies somewhere between a Deshaun Watson deal and a blockbuster trade for a non-quarterback like we have seen in recent years.

“The acquisition cost for Rodgers should be less than the reported three first round picks and two second round picks the Texans have wanted in exchange for Deshaun Watson, who is 26, given the 12 year age difference between the two players,” Corry explained on January 27.

“…The Packers should be able to get more in return for Rodgers than teams have with Pro Bowl caliber non-quarterbacks in recent years. For example, the Texans gave up a 2020 first round pick (26th overall), a 2021 first round pick (third overall), a 2021 second round pick (36th overall), safety Johnson Bademosi and offensive tackle Julie’n Daveport in exchange for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth round pick and a 2021 sixth round pick in the days leading up to the start of the 2019 season.”

The Buccaneers Have the Assets Needed to Pull off a Blockbuster Trade

Not only do the Buccaneers have the typical draft capital to offer the Packers, but their roster is full of appealing young players. The Bucs are hoping they do not have to explore this option, and Brady is once again wearing red and pewter in 2022.

That said, the Buccaneers have the assets needed to pull off a potential trade for a quarterback like Rodgers and a head coach who is not afraid to push all his chips to the middle of the table. Rodgers posted 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.9% of his passes this season.