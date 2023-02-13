Buccaneers a Sleeper Team to Land Former Super Bowl Champ QB, Says Analyst

All eyes are on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady officially heading into retirement. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Bucs could be a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. Benjamin outlined nine potential landing spots for Rodgers with Tampa Bay coming in at No. 7 on the list.

“GM Jason Licht is gonna be itching for a quick fix if Tom Brady, 45, calls it quits for good or, perhaps more likely, tests free agency in search of a final fresh start,” Benjamin wrote on February 12, 2023. “The question is, does he have enough cap manipulation up his sleeve to make it feasible? On paper, the sunny destination would be appealing for Rodgers, who could potentially help reshape the offensive philosophy and guide roster decisions, as Brady did. When healthy, they remain a contender in a wide-open division.”

Would Aaron Rodgers Want to Follow Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

There are obvious complications that are likely to prevent a Rodgers trade to the Bucs, namely Tampa Bay is already more than $55 million over the cap. During Brady’s tenure with the Bucs, we saw general manager Jason Licht get creative to add star players despite little to no cap room. Yet, using void years under Brady mean the bills are finally coming due for Tampa Bay.

Rodgers’ base salary for 2023 is just $1.1 million, but his deal is complicated based on a series of bonuses. The former Super Bowl champion quarterback has a $58.3 million option bonus as part of his three-year, $150 million contract. There is also a Brady-sized shadow looming over the next Bucs signal-caller which may make a situation like the Jets more appealing for Rodgers.

The Buccaneers Plan to Be Active in the Veteran QB Market: Report

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on February 12 that the Buccaneers plan to be active in the veteran quarterback market, but their salary cap woes could prevent the team from landing one of the top options. Another name to watch for the Buccaneers is Derek Carr, who is expected to be released by the Raiders. Yet, Carr could command a more lucrative deal from a team like the Saints preventing Tampa Bay from having a realistic chance at the former Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is a growing buzz that the Bucs will stick with Kyle Trask as their next QB1. The former Gators standout quarterback has played in just one NFL game.

“Caught up with a few Bucs players in Phoenix who believe Trask will get a shot at QB1 for Tampa,” Fowler wrote on February 11. “The feeling is Trask’s draft pedigree as a second-round pick, coupled with a scarcity of realistic options on the market, will get him on the field.”

Bruce Arians on Kyle Trask: ‘I Think We’re Fine With Him’

Even if the Buccaneers stick with Trask, the team could look to add a quarterback in the draft. During a February 9 interview with CBS Sports’ “Maggie and Perloff,” former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians explained why the team has confidence in Trask moving forward.

“When we decided three, four years ago, ‘Let’s look behind door No. 2. You never know who’s behind door No. 2,'” Arians detailed. “We’d never ever thought it was Tom Brady. I joked about it and I caught hell for it. But it’s like, you never know, but I love Kyle Trask.

“We drafted Kyle, he’s [sat] around with Tom [Brady] and Blaine Gabbert. He’s learned how to be a pro and he’s changed his body. He’s getting better and better, so I think we’re fine with him.”