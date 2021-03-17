Bucs Re-Sign Key Playoff Performer: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie never started a playoff game before the team’s run to Super Bowl LV.

Stinnie earned his keep in three playoff starts, and the Bucs re-signed him on Wednesday according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. The former James Madison standout, who stepped in place of star guard Alex Cappa, signed a one-year contract instead of becoming a restricted free agent per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Stinnie’s agent, Nicole Lynn, extended congratulations to on Twitter.

Congrats to client Aaron Stinnie (@LIL_STINNIE) on resigning with the @Buccaneers !! pic.twitter.com/gI4fboOiXO — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) March 17, 2021

When Cappa got injured during the Wild Card game at Washington in January, Stinnie stepped for the remaining playoff games. He helped the Bucs garner 116 yards rushing per game and allow an average of one sack per game according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

Stinnie played sparingly in the 2020 regular season, his second with the Bucs after joining the team via waiver claims from the Tennessee Titans in October 2019 per Smith. Stinnie saw action in a couple of games in 2019.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018. Because Stinnie played at an FCS powerhouse at JMU, he played in many college playoff games from 2014 to 2017, including a national title in the 2016 season. He also won FCS All-American honors twice.

