Bucs Make ‘Big Deal’ Move by Signing Imposing Former Pro Bowler: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making another major addition by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Bears pass rusher Akiem Hicks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hicks is signing a one-year contract which can be worth up to $10 million. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud referred to the Bucs addition as a “big deal” for the Tampa Bay defense.

“Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source,” Schefter detailed in a series of May 31 tweets. “Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall. And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over.”

Hicks is a 10-year NFL veteran with an impressive resume including making the Pro Bowl in 2018. The imposing 6’4″, 355-pound defender spent the last six seasons as a starter for the Bears, rotating time between both the defensive end and defensive tackle positions. Hicks notched 25 tackles, nine quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks during his nine appearances in 2021. The challenge for Hicks has been staying healthy, but the Bucs should be able to ease his workload thanks to the team’s stacked defensive roster.

Suh Is Unlikely to Re-Sign With the Bucs

The move means Ndamukong Suh’s days appear to be numbered in Tampa Bay, a decision that was becoming increasingly likely the longer the five-time Pro Bowler remained a free agent. The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted that the Hicks signing “likely ends” the Bucs’ chances of re-signing Suh. Hicks’ new deal is expected to include voidable years to provide the Buccaneers flexibility to make additional signings for 2022.

“Don’t expect to see an official signing from Bucs and Akiem Hicks today, but they’ve agreed to terms on a deal,” Auman tweeted on May 31. “Will likely include voidable years to limit the 2022 cap hit and leave room for Rob Gronkowski and other signings.”

Hicks Was PFF’s No. 26 Ranked Free Agent

Heading into free agency, Hicks was Pro Football Focus’ No. 26 ranked available player and projected to sign a two-year, $12.5 million contract. Hicks earned a 72.3 grade from PFF for his play last season and is two years removed from scoring a 76.7 in 2019. Pro Football Focus described Hicks as “one of the better run defenders” in the NFL.

“Hicks has been one of the better run defenders in the league over the last few years, especially when lined up over the guard or tackle,” PFF detailed. “He has not been nearly as effective during his limited time playing nose tackle.”

Hicks stands a good chance to start for the Buccaneers with other key members of the defensive line including Vita Via, William Gholston and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. It will be worth watching to see how many snaps rookie Logan Hall will get to begin his NFL career given the Bucs’ depth at the position group.