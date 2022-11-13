Analyst Calls out Buccaneers Receiver for Odd Play Versus Seahawks

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is being called out for an odd play.

During the second quarter of the Buccaneers’ 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Scotty Miller caught a bullet pass from Tom Brady for 22 yards. Miller caught the ball at the Seattle five-yard line. However, the 5-foot-9 receiver jumped to catch the ball. It appeared had he caught the ball without jumping, he would have ran into the end zone for an easy touchdown.

Why did Scotty Miller even jump here? Could've been the easiest walk-in touchdown in NFL history. Anyway, Bucs scored from the 1-yard line with Fournette after. 14-0 lead.pic.twitter.com/sqEhHaEwH4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

While the Buccaneers would eventually score a touchdown on a Leonard Fournette run two plays later, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless couldn’t hold back in ripping the 25-year-old receiver following the play.

“Hey, little Scotty Miller. Quit needlessly jumping before catching wide-open throws,” Bayless tweeted on Sunday, November 13. “Quit choking and bobbling and double-catching. YOU’RE BETTER THAN THAT. HE TRUSTS YOU. NOW RETURN HIS TRUST.”

Miller Has Struggled Since Breakout 2020 Season

The fourth-year receiver previously emerged as one of Brady’s favorite targets during the Bucs’ Super Bowl run during the 2020 season. Miller finished that campaign with 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns, finishing fourth on the team in receiving yards. His most notable catch that season came during the team’s playoff game versus the Green Bay Packers when he caught a 39-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half to put Tampa Bay up 21-10.

However, Miller had a rough 2021 campaign due to injuries and has had to slowly earn his way back into the offense. After catching just five passes for 38 yards in nine games last season, Miller has bounced back to earn a more regular role in the offense. He had 19 catches — 2.7 receptions per game — for 145 yards entering Tampa Bay’s matchup versus Seattle in Week 10.

Miller Also Had Miscue During Rams Game

While he’s certainly having a better season than he had last year, he has had his share of struggles. Miller has often been jumping to make catches, a trait that nearly cost the Buccaneers a win during their previous week’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Buccaneers drove down the field trailing 13-9 with an opportunity to score the go-ahead touchdown, Miller dropped a wide open pass in the back of the end zone. Tampa Bay would eventually end up turning the ball over on downs

How did Scotty Miller drop this touchdown from Brady??!! pic.twitter.com/ZXJYqAnmNP — Brian Y (@byysports) November 7, 2022

Thankfully, Tampa Bay would eventually score the game-winning touchdown on their ensuing drive. Miller spoke of the relief he felt following the Buccaneers’ late come-from-behind win over the Rams.

“I was especially relieved after I just dropped that ball,” Miller said via JoeBucsFan.com. He was, “thinking this loss is about to be on me but thankfully we were able to get it done. All of us collectively, we really needed a win. I think it was three straight losses or something like that.

Miller spoke of how big the win was for Tampa Bay as they look to win the NFC South for the second straight year.

“We need to stay in the divisional race with the Falcons too, so a big win as far as that goes,” said Miller. “We needed it, we got it, and the flight to Germany will be a whole lot better now.”

Despite Miller’s miscue for the second straight week, Tampa Bay pulled out yet another win. With a bye week on the horizon, hopefully Miller can jump a little less as he looks to regain his form from the 2020 season.