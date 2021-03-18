Bucs Lose Former Starting DB in Free Agency: Report

Tampa Bay couldn’t keep them all as Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams became the first player from the 2020 Super Bowl championship team to depart in free agency on Thursday.

Adams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Berman of The Athletic reported. Berman noted veteran “has 32 starts in five seasons with the [New York] Giants and Bucs.”

Eagles Insider’s Dave Spadaro likes the move. He called Adams a “good culture guy.”

Here is the word on S Andrew Adams. Not a splash signing but adds depth and competition. Adams is durable and instinctive with valuable experience in both a starter/backup role. Good culture guy. #FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) March 18, 2021

Adams showed a team-first approach when he saw his role shrink in 2020 after starting 15 games between 2018 and 2019 per Pewter Report’s Jon Ledyard. Adams stepped up when needed in the NFC Championship game as the Bucs faced injuries in the secondary.

He has 166 career tackles and six interceptions, four of those coming in the 2018 season with the Bucs. In his last two seasons as a starter in Tampa, he garnered 38 tackles in 2018 and 46 tackles in 2019.

Bucs Free Agency Status

Tampa entered the offseason with more than 20 free agents, and several have re-signed in the past two weeks. That includes Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin received the franchise tag last week and officially signed on Thursday for $15.9 million per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Linebackers Lavonte David and Kevin Minter inked new deals last week. The Bucs re-signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski on Monday. Guard Aaron Stinnie and kicker Ryan Succop re-signed with the Bucs on Wednesday.

The Bucs still have numerous key free agents to re-sign as of Thursday. Bucs management has been in talks with multiple free agents, directly or with their representatives, such as wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette, and defensive end Ndamukong Suh per Laine’s Tweet on Tuesday.

