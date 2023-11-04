Buccaneers Star Projected for $100 Million Contract: Expert

Since he arrived in the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020, Antoine Winfield has established himself as a top-level safety in the league, one who has gotten better every year. He is having his best season as a pro this year, which is great for a defense that is keeping the team in games, but does present Tampa with an upcoming dilemma: Antoine Winfield will need a new Buccaneers contract.

And it won’t be cheap.

According to the popular Buccaneers blog JoeBucsFan.com, NFL contract expert Mike Ginitti was on radio station WDAE in Tampa this week and was asked about Winfield’s contract, which can be extended after this year. Ginitti said that Winfield will surpass the current top safety in terms of contract size, the Chargers’ Derwin James.

James signed a four-year contract worth more than $76 million, listed on Spotrac as $19.1 million.

“There’s no chance Winfield doesn’t surpass Derwin James here at $20 million a year,” Ginitti said. “Top of the market guarantees and everything like that.”

In fact, on Spotrac, Winfield’s projected new deal for next season runs five years and $20.3 million per year. That’s $101.1 million total, which would rank first among safeties and projected to be 52nd overall in the NFL.

Numbers Support Antoine Winfield New Buccaneers Contract

The numbers support a big, new Buccaneers contract for Antoine Winfield. He has been a high-impact player, with 2.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, plus two recoveries. Winfield has been having his tightest season as a cover man, too, allowing a 52.4% completion rate, by far the best of his career. He has been sent on the blitz more often, too, and has six quarterback pressures, one shy of his career high with 10 games to play.

Winfield, though, is only one of a handful of big-name new Buccaneers contracts that will need to be decided in the coming months. All that will have to be done against the backdrop of a team that does not have a lot of wiggle room in its salary cap.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is a lock to stay put and will be eligible for an extension, as will Chris Godwin. Both figure to be paid comfortably north of $20 million per year, though they’re still under contract.

More pressing are free agents in need of new Buccaneers contracts, including linebacker Devin White and receiver Mike Evans. Both are likely to get contracts going over $20 million per year, too. That’s without even considering what the Bucs do at quarterback, where Tampa must either pay Baker Mayfield to stay, start Kyle Trask, or find an alternative, which is not likely to come cheap.

2024 NFL Free Agent Market Will Be Loaded

With the passing of the trade deadline, focus is already shifting to 2024 free agency, and Winfield figures to feature prominently then. Bleacher Report’s list of the Top 50 NFL free agents for next winter not only features Winfield but has him as the 14th-best free agent on the entire market. If his play keeps up, that could go higher.

Wrote B/R:

“He’s an above-average tackler who can rush the passer, get his hands on the football and chase down ball-carriers.

“Winfield should be in store for his second Pro Bowl nod this year. He won’t turn 26 until August, so he should be a top target for virtually any safety-needy team.”

Bleacher Report suggests teams like the Bills or Titans could give a major new contract to the Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield. And with the number of free agents Tampa must cover next offseason, safety might be a relatively expendable spot. Winfield could very well leave next offseason, and if he does, it will probably be with a $100 million contract under his arm.