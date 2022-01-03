Antonio Brown Unleashes Cryptic Messages, Drops New ‘Surprise’ Song

If you are looking for an explanation on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown’s outburst, the receiver’s social media posts are offering little clarity. Brown took to Instagram hours after running off the field shirtless during the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Jets matchup.

“Super Gremlin 🤙🏽,” Brown posted on Instagram accompanied with a photo of his pre-game outfit.

Brown later posted a paid partnership that may have already been scheduled prior to his outburst.

“Football is what we do, not who we are! Love ❤️ @novamen #Boomin,” Brown noted.

After being cut by the Buccaneers, Brown released a new rap single entitled the “Pit not the Palace” in what is curious timing at the very least. Heavy received a press release about the song just hours after Brown’s outburst against the Jets.

“Just after Antonio Brown’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the wide receiver surprised fans with a new single ‘Pit Not The Palace’…,” the statement read.

“This isn’t AB’s first foray into music. The football superstar released his first single ‘Whole Lotta Money’ back in January 2020, with the music video topping 2M views and overall streams at 10M globally. This definitely won’t be the last song from AB, he plans to continue releasing more music and a forthcoming full length album.”

Brown After His Release: ‘Big MAD (Making a Difference)’

The star receiver later appeared to send a more formal goodbye after his abrupt release by the Buccaneers. Brown made a bit of a play on words saying he was “big MAD” while adding it stood for “Making a Difference.”

“Big MAD (Making A Difference),” Brown said on Instagram. “Thanks for the opportunity 🤙🏽🐝.”

The morning after the controversy, Brown provided a short explanation as to why he left the team in the middle of the game.

“I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin,” Brown posted to his Instagram Story on January 3.

Arians on Brown’s Outburst: ‘He Just Can’t Help Himself’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians declined to elaborate on the incident during his postgame press conference. Arians only offered an update on Brown’s status with the team, emphasizing that the Bucs were releasing the volatile wideout.

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians remarked. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

During an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Arians provided a bit more context on the situation noting, “he had that look in his eye that I haven’t seen for a long time.”

“It’s a shame,” Arians reflected. “I feel bad for him. He just can’t help himself. …I hope he can get fixed.”

How the sideline interaction between Brown and the Bucs unfolded continues to be debated with some uncertainty over the receiver’s health. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the blow-up occurred after Brown refused to go back in the game.

“Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused,” Glazer tweeted on January 2. “Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off. ‘Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.’”