Bucs Star Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on NFL Investigation

Prior to the NFL revealing Antonio Brown’s three-game suspension, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman released an interview with the star receiver discussing the rumors about his potential use of a fake vaccine card. Brown noted that he felt he was “guilty until you show innocence” in most people’s minds.

“Yeah, that’s the sad part, the country say you’re innocent until proven guilty, but you’re guilty until you show innocence because anything someone says everyone’s already magnifying it and if I come out, if you come out and say anything you just put yourself in deeper holes,” Brown said during a December 1 interview on The Richard Sherman Podcast. “Because now it’s like I learned to realize criticism is answered with achievement. When people criticize you, it’s no need to respond or worry.

“I just got to the point mentally, [I was] talking to therapists and just come to realization that criticism is answered with achievement. It’s not answering, complaining, pointing fingers because it just make you more emotional. It just means you need to focus on the things you want to achieve and get them done because that’s why people criticize you. Not just people telling you what you can’t do.”

Here is a look at Sherman’s full interview with Brown.





A.B. Is Now Vaccinated But Initially Submitted a Fake Vaccination Card: Report

There could be some truth in both Brown’s claim on his vaccination status as well as his former live-in chef Steven Ruiz telling the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud that he used a fake vaccine card. According to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, Brown is one of three players that submitted fake vaccination cards but the receiver is now fully vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards and John Franklin III all submitted fake vaccination cards and all three are now legitimately vaccinated, according to a source familiar with the findings of the review that led to the players’ three-game suspensions,” Maske tweeted on December 2.

During the interview, Sherman indicated that Brown was not only vaccinated but received the booster shot.

“How frustrating is it for you, I mean, like even talking about the stuff that you’ve been dealing with recently like they talking about your card fake and all that and you got the vaccine,” Sherman said to Brown. “And then you get the booster shot and you still got to deal with scrutiny. It’s like no matter what the truth actually is people can make their own narrative and you got to deal with it.”

Brown Is Eligible to Return vs. Panthers on December 26

Brown’s three-game suspension begins in Week 13 as the Bucs take on the Falcons, and the receiver will be eligible to return against the Panthers on December 26. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously revealed that Brown would miss at least the next two games due to complications with his foot injury.

Brown’s suspension comes at a convenient time as the receiver could end up only missing games he would not have played in even if he was eligible. Brown’s lawyer Sean Burstyn released a statement in response to the NFL’s ruling.

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom is appropriate,” Burstyn noted, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ” The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make [the] most of this time by treating his ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16.”