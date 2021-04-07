Antonio Brown Works Out with Rival Quarterback

Antonio Brown’s hasn’t re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or landed anywhere else, but he worked out with a recent MVP quarterback on Wednesday — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown, Jackson, and Ravens receiver “Hollywood” Marquise Brown worked out together and Antonio Brown’s gym on Wednesday, which “Hollywood” shared a video of on social media per Bleacher Report Gridiron.

“Hollywood” notably is a younger cousin of Antonio Brown. The third-year Ravens wideout had 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Brown’s Uncertain Status With Bucs

Antonio Brown ironically played for the Raven’s AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers before hopping around two franchises and landing with the Bucs in October 2020. Brown had a productive second half of the 2020 season with 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season plus a couple more touchdowns in the playoffs.

Tampa has made offers to Brown this offseason, and Brown has clearly expressed interest from an Instagram video with Bucs Tracker to chiming in on the Bucs’ Instagram. However, Brown and the Bucs stand nowhere close to a deal. Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight wrote that Brown and Bucs not reaching an agreement “appears imminent.”

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Brown is looking for more money than the Bucs will offer despite the higher end of the wide receiver market ranging from $5 million to $8 million. Garafolo also noted that “there’s not a lot of teams” interested in Brown.

The four-time All-Pro’s downside comes with his off-field issues. He’s facing a civil lawsuit over sexual abuse allegations and has a trial set for December 2021. The NFL suspended him eight games once already because of the allegations being a violation of the league personnel conduct policy.

Brown-Jackson Take One

Wednesday didn’t mark the first time Jackson and Antonio Brown ever worked out together.

Jackson and Brown also did some passing drills together in 2020 per NFL Network’s Dov Kleiman. Brown posted a photo of himself in a Ravens uniform on Snapchat last spring per Kleiman.

#Ravens MVP QB Lamar Jackson throwing passes to @AB84 in an off-season work out 👀pic.twitter.com/MIK5XvOvi3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2020

The Ravens didn’t sign Brown in 2020, and he remained without a team for more than a year, from September 2019 to October 2020, until the Bucs signed him. Jackson, nonetheless, said he likes what Brown brings to the table.

“He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football,” Jackson said of Brown in 2020 per Sports Illustrated’s Raven Country. “When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room.”

“And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room,” Jackson added. “It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Where Will Brown Land?

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicts Brown will sign with the Ravens this time around. Seattle also may have interest in Brown as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has shown strong interest.

Whether Brown stays in Tampa or changes scenery for 2021, a quarterback recruiting him appears to be a key factor. Tom Brady had a strong influencing in getting Brown to the bay for 2020. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that “Brady wants him there” and “that means a lot” last month on The Pat McAfee Show.

Which quarterback and team will successfully get Brown as a target in 2021 remains a big unknown.