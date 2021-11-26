Bruce Arians Makes Calls on Antonio Brown, Injured Bucs vs. Indianapolis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that wide receiver Antonio Brown will wait another week to return to the field.

“The only person who is out for this game is Antonio Brown,” Arians told the media on Friday, Nov. 26. “We’ll have some guys that will go up, work out and see how they’re feeling and possibly have all hands on deck, maybe not have a couple.”





Brown sustained an ankle injury at Philadelphia on Oct. 14 and hasn’t played since. He has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

Arians previously said via Tom Pelissero of SiriusXM NFL Radio on Nov. 23 that he’s “hopeful” that Brown will return for the Week 13 game at Atlanta on Dec. 4. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Bucs team doctors anticipated a six-week recovery for Brown, which lines up with a return against Atlanta.

When Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown initially hurt his ankle on a Thursday night at Philadelphia, team doctors told him it would be a six-week injury, per a source. This will be the fifth game and sixth week that Brown will be out. Returning next week would be what doctors expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2021

The Bucs haven’t replaced Brown’s production thus far with Breshad Perriman, Jaleon Darden, and Tyler Johnson tallying 18 catches and 168 yards combined plus no touchdowns. Cyril Grayson provided a spark once with a 50-yard touchdown catch at New Orleans on Oct. 31, but he hasn’t seen the field since.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin look healthy again for the Bucs, but the third receiver role will fall on someone other than Brown again at Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Bucs Offense Getting Healthier, Arians Says

Arians indicated the offense is getting healthier overall before the Week 12 game at Indianapolis.

That includes Evans, who dealt with a back injury from the Monday, Nov. 22, win against the New York Giants. Evans returned to practice on Friday, Nov. 26, after missing the previous two practices.

“He looked fine,” Arians said.

Godwin also gave a minor scare this week practicing in limited capacity on Wednesday, Nov. 24, due to a foot injury. He practiced as a full participant on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned against the Giants but remained on the injury report due to his back. He practiced as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’s fine. He had a good week of practice,” Arians said.

And a good game in returning from injury. Gronkowski caught six passes for 71 yards.

Guard Ali Marpet, who sustained an oblique injury against the Giants, didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday. Marpet, who has a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.8, may return at Indianapolis.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,” Arians said.

Bucs Defense Looking Healthier in Key Spots for Indy Game

With Indianapolis boasting a strong running attack with red-hot running back Jonathan Taylor, the Bucs have key players in the run defense getting healthy for the Week 12 game.

Linebacker Devin White, who dealt with a quad injury against the New York Giants on Monday, Nov. 22, returned to practice on Thursday, Nov. 25 in limited capacity. White has 87 tackles and two sacks this season.

“Very encouraged. He’s one of those guys where we’ll wait and see,” Arians said about White.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea could also return from an MCL injury at Washington on Nov. 14. Vea, who has 19 tackles and a sack, practiced as a limited participant all week.

“He made steady progress,” Arians said. “We’ll see how he is in warm-ups.”

Fellow defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, or “Nacho”, practiced as a full participant despite an ankle injury. Safety Mike Edward, who has a groin injury, practiced in limited capacity at first but practiced as a full participant on Friday.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who continues to play with a shoulder injury, practiced as a full participant on Wednesday and Friday.